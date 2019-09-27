PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Quezon village chief shot dead
Michelle Zoleta (The Philippine Star) - September 27, 2019 - 12:00am

TIAONG, Quezon, Philippines — A barangay chairman in this town was shot dead on Wednesday night. 

Ildefonso Belda of Barangay Behia was at the house of his friend in Sitio Silangan when an unidentified man arrived and shot him from behind.

Belda died while being treated in a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. – Ed Amoroso

ILDEFONSO BELDA SHOOTING
