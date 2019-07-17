NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
This image shows Cosmic Carabao gin, which authorities are now looking into over reports that two women fell into a coma after drinking it.
Juan Brew/Released
Juan Brew taps third-party lab to test recalled Cosmic Carabao gin
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines— Local liquor manufacturer Juan Brew Inc. this week said it is holding its own probe into its recalled product Cosmic Carabao Gin, a sample of which was earlier found to have a high level of methanol.

Juan Brew said it coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration accredited third-party testing laboratories to conduct independent tests on the gin.

“This is to determine any possible issue in the production of the Cosmic Carabao Gin,” the brewery said in a statement.

Although methanol can occur naturally, high levels of it could mean improper distillation or adulteration of the product.

Last week, the FDA called for the seizure and confiscation as well as a ban on Cosmic Carabao Gin after its investigation revealed that the alcoholic drink contained a high level of methanol.

The FDA order was prompted by reports of a death attributed to the gin. Social media users have also said they know people who fell seriously ill after drinking Cosmis Carabao.

“In the interest of public protection, the Field Regulatory Operations Office inspectors and Regulatory Enforcement Unit officers of FDA SHALL SEIZE AND/OR CONFISCATE ALL Cosmic Carabao Gin products available in the market,” Rolando Enrique Domingo, FDA officer-in-charge, said on July 10.

READ: FDA orders seizure, ban of Cosmic Carabao Gin after testing positive for methanol

The FDA also reiterated that the product is unregistered as it warned the public against consuming it.

Juan Brew: We are registered and licensed

In its defense, Juan Brew cited that it has been registered with the FDA since 2016 and its License to Operate is valid until 2023.

It added that the liquor company was granted ten individual Certificates of Product Registration for several varieties of beverages since 2010.

 “Not a single complaint was brought to our attention since then,” it added.

The FDA earlier confirmed that the brewery has a License to Operate until 2023, however, it said that Cosmic Carabao is an unregistered product. 

Based on the social media accounts and website of Juan Brew, the product has been sold since 2018.

FDA launched a probe into the liquor product early July after a woman allegedly died from methanol poisoning after drinking its gin. Another woman also allegedly fell into comatose after drinking it.

READ: FDA, DOH probe local brewery over alleged death from poisoning

In view of this, Juan Brew said it suspended the distribution of the implicated product.

It also assured the public that it is cooperating with the FDA and other relevant agencies.

“Rest assured, JBI is continuously dedicated in creating quality products with equal regard for consumer health. We thank you for your understanding,” Juan Brew said.

COSMIC CARABAO FDA JUAN BREW METHANOL POISONING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘A hungry stomach knows no law’: Erap defends allowing vendors on Manila streets
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Former Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Ejercito Estrada on Monday defended his administration's efforts to clear the...
Nation
Missing carabao leads to bloody brawl between Tabuk City families
By Artemio Dumlao | 3 hours ago
Cooler heads at the barangay hall tried to help iron out the families' differences on Monday afternoon, but they came to blows...
Nation
Divisoria vendor payoff collector nabbed
By Rey Galupo | 1 day ago
Two persons were arrested in a sting on Friday for allegedly collecting payoffs from vendors in Divisoria, Manila, officials...
Nation
Sandigan orders forfeiture of ex-PNP general’s assets
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of the assets of a former police general worth P15.8 million that were found...
Nation
Isko Moreno heeds online call to remove name, face from food truck
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno earlier said he wanted names of politicians removed from schools and hospitals.
Nation
Latest
14 hours ago
Sandigan affirms Samar governor’s 115-year sentence
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Former Samar congresswoman and now Gov. Milagrosa Tan will have to vacate her post and spend the rest of her life in pri...
Nation
14 hours ago
Basilan teachers refuse to hold classes due to Abu Sayyaf threat
By Roel Pareño | 14 hours ago
Around 200 public school teachers in two towns in Basilan have refused to hold classes, citing threats from Abu Sayyaf bandits....
Nation
Law institutionalizing good governance award signed
By Christina Mendez | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
A law institutionalizing the award of the Seal of Good Local Governance to push more provinces, cities and municipalities to operate with more efficiency, effectivity and accountability has been signed.
14 hours ago
Nation
Red Cross inaugurates blood center in Nueva Vizcaya
By Victor Martin | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) inaugurated a blood center, which will cater to patients and donors from Cagayan Valley and part of the Cordilleras, at the provincial capitol compound in this town on Monday.
14 hours ago
Nation
Aftershock jolts North Cotabato anew
By Helen Flores | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
A magnitude 3 earthquake, another aftershock of the magnitude 5.6 quake that occurred on July 9, hit Makilala, North Cotabato yesterday.
14 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with