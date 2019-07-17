Juan Brew taps third-party lab to test recalled Cosmic Carabao gin

MANILA, Philippines— Local liquor manufacturer Juan Brew Inc. this week said it is holding its own probe into its recalled product Cosmic Carabao Gin, a sample of which was earlier found to have a high level of methanol.

Juan Brew said it coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration accredited third-party testing laboratories to conduct independent tests on the gin.

“This is to determine any possible issue in the production of the Cosmic Carabao Gin,” the brewery said in a statement.

Although methanol can occur naturally, high levels of it could mean improper distillation or adulteration of the product.

Last week, the FDA called for the seizure and confiscation as well as a ban on Cosmic Carabao Gin after its investigation revealed that the alcoholic drink contained a high level of methanol.

The FDA order was prompted by reports of a death attributed to the gin. Social media users have also said they know people who fell seriously ill after drinking Cosmis Carabao.

“In the interest of public protection, the Field Regulatory Operations Office inspectors and Regulatory Enforcement Unit officers of FDA SHALL SEIZE AND/OR CONFISCATE ALL Cosmic Carabao Gin products available in the market,” Rolando Enrique Domingo, FDA officer-in-charge, said on July 10.

The FDA also reiterated that the product is unregistered as it warned the public against consuming it.

Juan Brew: We are registered and licensed

In its defense, Juan Brew cited that it has been registered with the FDA since 2016 and its License to Operate is valid until 2023.

It added that the liquor company was granted ten individual Certificates of Product Registration for several varieties of beverages since 2010.

“Not a single complaint was brought to our attention since then,” it added.

The FDA earlier confirmed that the brewery has a License to Operate until 2023, however, it said that Cosmic Carabao is an unregistered product.

Based on the social media accounts and website of Juan Brew, the product has been sold since 2018.

FDA launched a probe into the liquor product early July after a woman allegedly died from methanol poisoning after drinking its gin. Another woman also allegedly fell into comatose after drinking it.

In view of this, Juan Brew said it suspended the distribution of the implicated product.

It also assured the public that it is cooperating with the FDA and other relevant agencies.

“Rest assured, JBI is continuously dedicated in creating quality products with equal regard for consumer health. We thank you for your understanding,” Juan Brew said.