Dizon was killed Wednesday night in Makilala, North Cotabato while driving home from hosting his program.
97.5 Brigada News FM-Kidapawan Facebook page
Broadcaster killed to silence criticism and commentary, station says
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 2:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The General Santos City-based Brigada Group condemned on Thursday the murder of radio anchor Eduardo "Ed" Dizon, saying his death is an attempt to silence it and its broadcasters "from their exposés and position on prevailing issues."

Dizon was killed Wednesday night in Makilala, North Cotabato while driving home from hosting his program on 97.5 Brigada News FM-Kidapawan. He died from five gunshot wounds to the body.

In a statement by its corporate communications unit, Brigada Group said it believes Dizon was killed "in the wake of his relentless exposé against unscrupulous individuals and organizations involved in illegal undertakings."

The group did not specify the individuals and organizations alluded to, but Dizon had reportedly been "extremely vocal" in criticizing Kapa Community Ministry International Inc., a religious group that the Securities and Exchange Commission and National Bureau of Investigation has filed complaints against for allegedly running a "Ponzi-like" investment scheme.

The group said its radio stations and broadcasters have "taken a moral stance against groups and individuals who are expoliting the public for their own personal gains."

It also extended its sympathies to Dizon's family and called on authorities to hold his killers accountable.

Brigada Group said Dizon's murder will inspire it further to "serve the best interest of the public."

Brigada has radio stations in Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. It also publishes newspapers in General Santos City, Davao City, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga City, and Cebu City.

NUJP: Killing likely work-related

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said earlier Thursday that if Dizon's death is found to be related to his work, he would the the 13th journalist killed under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and the 186th since 1986.

NUJP, in a follow-up statement, said it joins its Kidapawan City chapter in condemning the murder of Dizon, adding it is likely related to his work.

"We have confirmed that a few days before his death, he had filed a report with the Kidapawan police after he received a challenge to a 'duel' and his station’s hotline received a text message from mobile number [redacted] that said: 'Bantay mo Brigada mamatay unya mo bantay2 mo kay naa mupusil ninyo.' (Watch out Brigada because you will die, just wait someone will shoot you.)," NUJP also said.

'Police committed to safety and protection of journos'

In its Facebook page, 97.5 Brigada News FM-Kidapawan, said Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police, has directed the regional police office to launch an immediate investigation.

"[The] PNP remains committed in ensuring safety and protection of all journalists and members of the media. We are part of the Presidential Task Force for Media Security created by the president to ensure safety and protection of all mediamen," Brigada News also said, quoting Albayalde.

In a separate statement, Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media during the 17th Congress, said she "[deplores] the killing of Kidapawan radio commentator Eduardo Dizon and [is demanding] swift action from law enforcers to bring his perpetrators to jail."

"We call on the PNP to make a report to the public on the progress of its investigation on the deaths of journalists. We have to know how the cases are moving and what support the families of the victims need in pursuing justice," she said.

"Every killer who eludes justice can embolden the next. The cycle has to stop," she also said.

