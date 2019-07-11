Radio broadcaster shot dead in North Cotabato

MANILA, Philippines — An anchor of 97.5 Brigada News FM in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato was shot dead while on his way home on Wednesday night, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said in an alert.

According to the local chapter of the NUJP, Eduardo "Ed" Dizon was driving home in Makilala town after hosting his "Tira Brigada" program when he was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle around 10:35 p.m.

"Kami sa NUJP ay kinokondena ang ganitong uri ng pagpatay sa aming kasamahan. Nawa'y mapanagot ang nasa likod ng pagpatay sa aming kasamahan," the chapter also said.

(We in the NUJP condemn the killing of our colleague. May the people behind his murder be held accountable.)

Dizon reportedly managed to drive to the side of the road but died from five gunshot wounds to the body.

Dizon, who ran for Makilala councilor, was Brigada News station manager until last year. Before joining Brigada, Dizon had a public affairs program on Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation's DXND Radyo Bida and was a DJ for DXDM FM, Kath Cortez, NUJP media safety officer for Eastern Mindanao said in the alert.

"If his murder is determined to be connected to his work, Dizon would be the 13th journalist killed under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and the 186th since 1986," NUJP also said.