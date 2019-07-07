8 inmates bolt Basilan jail

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — At least eight inmates, mostly facing drug charges, escaped from their detention cell Sunday morning in Lamitan City, Basilan, police said.

The Lamitan City Police Station reported that the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. at Lamitan City Jail in Barangay Kulaybato when two of the prisoners deceived the lone jail guard on duty.

Police investigation disclosed that inmates Moumar Gandali and Norman Bisal reportedly asked permission from jail guard Jail Officer 2 Ibrahim Hamja to dispose their garbage. The jail guard agreed and ordered their trustee prisoner, Taha Morales, to open the lock of the cell.

Gandali and Bisal, while outside their cell, took two firearms that include an M16 and M14 rifles, a bandolier with ammos that were placed in the adjacent vacant cell. They escaped with six other prisoners.

Aside from Gandali and Bisal, other inmates who escaped were identified as Morales, the jail trustee; Jemar Usman; Alpa Julasbi; Moumar Ima; Roderick Agang and Arman Acalul. All of them are facing drug charges except for Acalul who is facing a murder rap.

Police believed that Morales might have connived with Gandali and Bisal in planning their escape.

The police and military forces in Basilan have been alerted about the escape as pursuit operation was launched to recapture the fugitives.