Two of the prisoners deceived the lone jail guard on duty.
File photo
8 inmates bolt Basilan jail
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2019 - 5:05pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — At least eight inmates, mostly facing drug charges, escaped from their detention cell Sunday morning in Lamitan City, Basilan, police said.

The Lamitan City Police Station reported that the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. at Lamitan City Jail in Barangay Kulaybato when two of the prisoners deceived the lone jail guard on duty.

Police investigation disclosed that inmates Moumar Gandali and Norman Bisal reportedly asked permission from jail guard Jail Officer 2 Ibrahim Hamja to dispose their garbage. The jail guard agreed and ordered their trustee prisoner, Taha Morales, to open the lock of the cell.

Gandali and Bisal, while outside their cell, took two firearms that include an M16 and M14 rifles, a bandolier with ammos that were placed in the adjacent vacant cell. They escaped with six other prisoners.

Aside from Gandali and Bisal, other inmates who escaped were identified as Morales, the jail trustee; Jemar Usman; Alpa Julasbi; Moumar Ima; Roderick Agang and Arman Acalul. All of them are facing drug charges except for Acalul who is facing a murder rap.

Police believed that Morales might have connived with Gandali and Bisal in planning their escape.

The police and military forces in Basilan have been alerted about the escape as pursuit operation was launched to recapture the fugitives. 

JAIL ESCAPEES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-governor's son, 4 others killed in North Cotabato shootout
By John Unson | 1 day ago
A son of a former governor and four companions were killed in an alleged shootout Friday night with soldiers in a roadside...
Nation
Ex-gov’s son, 4 others slain in shootout with soldiers
By John Unson | 17 hours ago
A son of a former governor and his four companions were killed in an alleged shootout with soldiers in Pikit town in this...
Nation
Isabela City seeks clearance for expansion of Spanish-era port
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The Sangguniang Panglunsod is seeking clearance to realign a P50 million budget for a new wharf project to the expansion of...
Nation
Pinoy charged in Canada for abusing minors
By Janvic Mateo | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
A 32-year-old Filipino is reportedly facing multiple charges in Toronto, Canada for allegedly sexually assaulting at least three children in places of worship.
Nation
Woman slain for refusing to sell shabu
By Rey Galupo | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
A 49-year-old woman was shot in Tondo, Manila on Friday night after she allegedly refused to sell methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.
Nation
Latest
17 hours ago
Fires hit Parañaque, Makati, Pasay
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Three fires broke out at a garments factory in Parañaque City and residential areas in the cities of Makati and Pasay...
Nation
17 hours ago
Engineer, 5 others nabbed in condo drug den raid
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A licensed electronics engineer and five other persons were arrested and some P748,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride...
Nation
17 hours ago
DILG lauds Isko’s political will
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) yesterday lauded Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for showing strong political...
Nation
17 hours ago
PNP has new anti-kidnap group head
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) tasked to run after kidnapping syndicates has a new commander.
Nation
PLLO official figures in collision
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
An official of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) figured in a vehicular accident in Quezon City on Friday.
17 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with