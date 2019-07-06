The conflagration left an estimated P2-million damage in properties.
File photo
Fire destroys US Marine quarters in Zambo
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2019 - 3:43pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A two-storey quarters occupied by the US Marines were damaged when a fire hit the US military forward station inside the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) military base in Upper Calarian of this city Friday morning, according to a fire bureau official.

Fire Superintendent Jhufel Brañanola, District Fire Marshal, said the bureau received the fire alarm about 9:05 a.m. that the semi-concrete US Marine Security element building was on fire.

Brañanola said two fire engines were immediately dispatched and supported by a water tanker from the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office as the fire reached second alarm.

He said the firefighters quickly responded before it was declared fire out 20 minutes later.

According to Brañanola, no one was reported hurt. The conflagration left an estimated P2-million damage in properties. Some personal belongings of the US soldiers were also destroyed.

Initial investigation showed that the fire reportedly originated from room 102 and quickly spread to the rest of the rooms.

Brañanola could not immediately disclose the cause of the fire as the case is under investigation.

FIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko nixes 37-story building near Quiapo Church
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
No high-rise “photobomber” building would be constructed near Quiapo Church, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said y...
Nation
PNP: Ex-cop working with Chinese loan sharks
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A dismissed policeman is allegedly in cahoots with members of Chinese loan shark syndicates in the kidnapping of several Chinese...
Nation
4 Chinese nabbed in Las Piñas
By Ghio Ong | July 4, 2019 - 12:00am
Four Chinese men were arrested for allegedly creating trouble and beating up three Filipinos at the parking lot of a restaurant in Las Piñas City on Tuesday.
Nation
Skyway Stage 3 to partially open this month
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is planning to open the Plaza Dilao ramp section of the Metro Manila Skyway...
Nation
DILG eyes raps vs Erap over document turnover
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will consider filing charges against former Manila mayor Joseph Estrada if it is proven that his team failed to turn over city government documents to his...
Nation
Latest
17 hours ago
LTFRB urges TNVS drivers: Reconsider strike
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) yesterday appealed to transport network vehicle service (TNVS)...
Nation
MMDA office furniture deal anomalous?
By Robertzon Ramirez | July 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has apparently paid for P2.4 million worth of furniture and fixtures that took more than a year to be delivered.
17 hours ago
Nation
Colombian wanted ?for ‘deadly conduct’ nabbed
By Evelyn Macairan | July 6, 2019 - 12:00am
A Colombian fugitive convicted of “deadly conduct” in the United States was arrested in Quezon City last Tuesday for violating his probation.
17 hours ago
Nation
Manhunt on for family ?of 4 for neighbor’s slay
By Rey Galupo | July 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Manila Police District (MPD) has launched a manhunt for a woman and her three sons in connection with the killing of their neighbor in Tondo, Manila before dawn yesterday.
17 hours ago
Nation
Ex-Cebu mayor faces charges for removing office fixtures
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will file charges against former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña for stripping the mayor’s office bare.
17 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with