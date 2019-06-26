The irrigation project is the first flagship infrastructure project financed by China under President Rodrigo Duterte’s "Build, Build, Build" program and covers Kalinga and Cagayan. 
Cordillera development council to take second look at Chico River project
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 3:23pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The multi-sectoral Regional Development Council in the Cordillera is taking a second look at the issues hounding the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project in Kalinga.

A fact-finding committee was constituted to look into the P4.37-billion irrigation project, particularly the timeline for it, the loan conditions and the need for another Environmental Compliance Certificate. The committee will also look into whether the process for getting Free, Prior and Informed Consent was followed. 

Towns covered by the CRPIP are Tuao (7,150 hectares) and Piat in Cagayan (380 hectares), and Pinukpuk in Kalinga (1,170 hectares) for a total of 8,700 hectares.

The main proponent of the project is the National Irrigation Administration in Region 2.

NEDA-CAR Director Milagros Rimando, who sits as vice chairman of the council, said the committee will have to meet again to look into issues other than the constitutionality of the project.

Among the questions hounding the project is the Environmental Compliance Certificate, which the Environmental Management Bureau in the Cordillera was not required to issue because the project will affect a smaller area of Kalinga province than it will Cagayan.    

"They should also require ECC of not only the main region that is proposing the project but even from the region that is affected like CAR. Finally, the FPIC should not only be in the main region that proposed the project but it should also be done in the regions that are affected," Rimando said.

The RDC, which met on Monday, agreed not to look into the project's constitutionality and viability of the terms of the loan from China as it is now with the Supreme Court.

RELATED: Supreme Court urged to stop Chico River loan deal

There are 56 Chinese workers and licensed engineers working on the project, around 16% percent of the total workforce where 347 are Filipinos.

Earlier, DOLE-Cordillera confirmed the contractor of the project had failed to acquire necessary government labor sanctions and permits.

