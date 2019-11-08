Las Piñas seniors, PWDs exempt from parking fees

MANILA, Philippines — By next month, senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) in Las Piñas will be exempt from paying parking fees for the first three hours at all business establishments and offices.

The city government approved last week Ordinance 1623-19, which will take effect on Dec. 1.

Under the measure, the elderly and PWDs who are either driving or in the vehicle will be exempted from paying the parking fee on the first three hours.

After the third hour, the corresponding hourly rate will be collected.

No charges will be collected from senior citizens and PWDs in case of a flat rate policy, as long as they do not exceed four hours of parking.

Any parking booth attendant or cashier who will be found violating the ordinance will be fined P1,000 to P3,000, jailed from 30 days to six months or both.

The measure was authored by Las Pinas Vice Mayor April Aguilar.

The city government said Las Piñas has more than 80,000 registered senior citizens and 15,200 PWDs.