LIST: Rerouting scheme for SONA 2019

MANILA, Philippines — A rerouting scheme and partial road closures will be implemented for President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.

Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City Police District director, warned that heavy traffic is expected to and from the Batasang Pambansa, where the chief executive will deliver his SONA.

“We are appealing for the understanding and patience of those who will be affected by the heavy traffic on Monday,” Esquivel said Wednesday.

He added: “It would also be best advised for those who have no so much important transaction to just stay home, if possible until after the SONA.”

The local government of Quezon City also announced the suspension of classes for Monday.

QCPD’s traffic advisory is as follows:

Beginning 12:01 a.m.

The entire stretch of Commonwealth Avenue (north and southbound) from Quezon Memorial Circle or Philcoa to Fairvieww (Fairview Center Mall) will be cleared and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

Northbound will be partially closed from Home Depot to Sandiganbayan U-turn slot, while southbound lanes will remain open.

Eastbound of IBP Road starting from Filinvest 1 to Singatala will be closed for traffic to give way for demonstrators.

Beginning 6 a.m.

Motorists coming from Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview should take zipper lane at the island breaker in front of Home Depot U-turn slot and take inner lanes. The end and exit point of the zipper lane is at the island breaker of Sandiganbayan U-turn slot.

Motorists coming from Fairview to QMC should traverse the usual southbound route.

Beginning 2:30 p.m.

Light vehicles from QMC to Fairview

Option 1:

Take North Avenue

Turn right to Mindanao Avenue

Turn right to Old Sauyo Road

Turn left to Chesnut St.

Turn right to Dahlia

Turn left to Fairlane St.

Exit to Commonwealth Avenue to destination

Option 2:

Turn to Old Sauyo Road

Turn right to Mindanao Avenue

Take U-turn at Qurino Highway to Mindanao Avenue (southbound)

Left turn to North Avenue to QMC to destination.

For vehicles along QMC, take right turn to North Avenue

Right turn to Mindanao Avenue

Right turn to Old Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway to destination

Option 3

Right turn to Regalado Avenue

Right turn to Old Sauyo Road

Turn right to Mindanao Avenue

Take U-turn at Quirino Highway to Mindanao Avenue (southbound)

Turn left to North Avenue to QMC to destination

For vehicles along QMC, they make take right turn to North Avenue

Right turn to Mindanao Avenue

Right turn to Old Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway to destination

Heavy vehicles should take Commonwealth Avenue

Beginning 4 p.m.

The entire stretch of IBP Road may be locked down for traffic. If IBP Road is in total lockdown, all light vehicles will take alternate route from QMC to Filinvest 1&2, Brgy. Bagong Silangan and some inner portions of Brgy. Batasan Hills.

Take zipper lane at the island breaker in front of Home Depot U-turn slot and take inner lanes. The end of the zipper lane is at the breaker of Sandiganbayan U-turn slot.

Turn righ to Litex Payatas Road

Turn right to Abris St.

Turn right to Bougainvillea St.

Turn right to Lower Jasmin St.

Turn right to Ilang Ilang St.

Turn left to Santan St.

Turn left to Sampaguita St.

Turn left to Violago Road

Meters away turn right and enter the Gate 3 of Filinvest 2 to Brgy. Bagong Silangan. Just follow Violago Road.

Meanwhile, Filinvist motorists should have an agreement with Filinvest 2 to pass by their subdivision to reach Batasan-San Mateo Road

Enter Kagawad St.

Turn right to Masbate or Cotabato St.

Turn left Flinvest 1 Road and enter gate of Filinvest 1 subdivision

Light vehicles going to Filinvest 2, San Mateo, Rizal and Marikina City may take alternate route in Commonwealth-Sandigan

Turn right to Sinagtala St.

Turn right to Senatorial St.

Turn left to Resolution St.

Turn left to Kagawad Road

Turn right to Batasan San Mateo Road

After SONA at 6 p.m.