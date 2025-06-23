^

Weather

PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 8:10am
PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR
Commuters, and pedestrians brave the sudden heavy downpour along United Nation Avenue in Manila on May 9, 2024.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, June 23, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 3 a.m., PAGASA reported that the tropical depression was located approximately 2,425 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

The tropical depression is moving northwestward at 20 kilometer per hour (kph) with gustiness of 70 kph and maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center. 

However, weather specialist James Villamil said that there is a low chance that the tropical depression will enter the PAR.

“Sa ngayon hindi naman natin inaasahan itong nasabing bagyo na papasok ng ating Philippine area of responsibility at wala rin itong magiging direktang epekto sa lagay ng panahon sa bansa sa mga susunod na araw,” he said. 

(For now, we are not expecting this typhoon to enter our Philippine area of responsibility, and it will not have a direct effect on the country's weather in the coming days.)

Habagat. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” may bring rains to some parts of the Philippines. 

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, Davao Region, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat. 

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country. 

