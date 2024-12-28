Rainy weekend expected due to 4 weather systems

Some families continue to celebrate Christmas at Rizal Park despite the rainy weather on Dec. 25, 2024.

ALBAY, Philippines — Filipinos can expect a rainy weekend as four weather systems affect the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday, December 28.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA reported that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bicol Region and MIMAROPA.

The shear line will result in cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over mainland Cagayan, Apayao, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will cause cloudy skies with rains in Batanes and Babuyan Islands. It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Ilocos Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised residents in areas affected by the ITCZ, shear line and localized thunderstorms to remain vigilant for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and CAR will experience lighter rains. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina