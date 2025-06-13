^

Climate and Environment

Philippine hawk-eagle seized and freed back to the wild in Abra

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 7:33pm
The Local Government of Danglas, headed by Hon. Esther B. Bernos, together with DENR Abra, released a Philippine Hawk Eagle in Nagaparan, Danglas, Abra in the celebration of Philippine Environment Month and the 27th Philippine Eagle Week.
Municipality of Danglas, Abra via Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — A Philippine hawk-eagle was freed back into its natural habitat in Nagaparan, Danglas,  Abra on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The local government of Danglas, in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Abra, led the release.

Danglas town mayor Esther Bernos and representatives from the DENR witnessed the release of the eagle back into the wild. The event highlighted the town’s celebration of Philippine Environment Month and the 27th Philippine Eagle Week.

Bernos expressed her pride, saying the release symbolizes the community’s strong commitment to environmental protection and conservation efforts.

 "It symbolizes hope and resilience for the nation's precious wildlife," she said.

"The release of this majestic bird is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our local government and DENR Abra in protecting and preserving our natural world," Bernos added.

The mayor encouraged everyone to continue working together to safeguard the future of the planet and preserve its incredible biodiversity.

ABRA

DENR

PHILIPPINE EAGLE
