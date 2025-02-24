80% of Filipinos adopt YOLO mindset amid uncertainties — study

MANILA, Philippines — The unpredictable nature of life has sparked a cultural shift among Filipinos, with most adopting the “you only live once” (YOLO) mindset.

A 2024 study by global research firm Ipsos found that eight in 10 Filipinos prioritize living in the moment due to uncertainties about the future.

This figure surpasses the global average of 64% who share the YOLO mindset, with the Philippines ranking third, following Hong Kong and Thailand.

This aligns with another finding that people worldwide highly value personal control over their lives, seeing it as the “ultimate sign of success.”

The study, which surveyed about 1,000 respondents from each of the 50 countries, described this global trend as “nouveau nihilism” — a modern take on nihilism, the belief that life has no inherent meaning.

Growing appeal of instant gratification

Survey results suggest that as the future feels increasingly uncertain, more people are choosing to focus on the present, seeing it as more rewarding than long-term planning.

“There is now a generational disconnect when it comes to milestones like buying homes, getting married and starting families,” the study said, attributing this shift to financial hardships.

This trend is also linked to hedonism, a form of happiness driven by pleasure-seeking and avoiding discomfort, often resulting in short-term gratification.

It is frequently contrasted with eudaimonia, where happiness stems from self-fulfillment and living a life perceived as meaningful.

When combined with declining trust in government, hedonism fuels a new form of nihilism that erodes public support, Ipsos said.

According to the study, this implies that people are increasingly driven to assert personal autonomy to counter feelings of helplessness amid an unpredictable future.

What’s shaping this cultural shift?

Key factors affecting this trend include climate change, escalating geopolitical conflicts, persistent inequality and fears of another pandemic.

For Ipsos, some tell-tale signs of this phenomenon include brands offering free products or services to encourage voting — such as Ben & Jerry’s, which gave Dutch citizens free ice cream in exchange for their red voting pencils.

Another example cited in the study is the “Brat summer” movement, inspired by singer-songwriter Charli XCX’s 2024 album Brat.

The movement reportedly inspired women to embrace a carefree, unapologetic and playful lifestyle, refusing to be boxed into traditional ideals and expectations.

“Nihilistic tendencies drive people to live in the moment and potentially make rash decisions, exemplified by the rise of buy-now, pay-later and personal debt products,” the study said.

However, it also noted that traditional milestones remain prevalent globally despite the growing trend of individuals finding them “out of reach.”

Need to regain a collective sense of control

For businesses and the government, the study recommended addressing this issue by finding ways to “bridge the gap” between people’s “lived reality and aspirations.”

Equally important, it suggested fostering optimism about the future and encouraging collective action to shape what lies ahead.

“Even if feeling overwhelmed is part of being human, it’s still a powerful emotion that brands should be aware of and look to alleviate,” the study said.

Since people tend to focus on solving problems within their control, Ipsos said institutions should create spaces for self-expression and clarify the roles individuals can play in addressing broader issues.