^

Climate and Environment

Groups urge gov’t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 5:14pm
Groups urge govâ€™t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects
Fishers and green groups gather in Mendiola to call on the government to stop reclamation projects on Earth Day 2023.
Twitter/Kalikasan PNE

MANILA, Philippines — There should be a moratorium on the construction of ongoing and pending reclamation projects in the archipelago to prevent the destruction of marine ecosystems and coastal communities, green and fishers’ groups said Wednesday. 

Organizations under People’s Network for the Integrity of Coastal Habitats and Ecosystems (People’s NICHE) issued the call as they welcomed the moratorium on new applications for reclamation projects. 

ABS-CBN reported that the Philippine Reclamation Authority will no longer accept any new applications for reclamation projects in the Philippines due to concerns about the impacts of landfilling. 

This moratorium, however, does not cover the 22 reclamation projects that have been processed. These include the San Miguel Corp.’s New Manila International Airport project in Bulacan, groups said. 

“We demand that the ongoing and pending reclamation projects be unequivocally revoked. These approved projects are too many and destructive for our marine ecosystems and coastal communities,” said fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), a member of People’s NICHE. 

“What good is a moratorium on new applications if existing ones continue to ravage our marine environment and the livelihood of fisherfolk?” it added. 

People’s NICHE also urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to cancel all Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECCs) granted to ongoing reclamation projects. They also called for a review of the ECC issuance process and support for more robust scientific studies into the socio-economic and ecological impacts of reclamation. 

Scientists and environmentalists said that reclamation would lead to habitat destruction and biodiversity loss. These would result in the decline in fish catch and loss of livelihood among fishers, and would threaten the country’s food security. 

They added that building infrastructure in reclaimed areas would expose coastal communities to storm surge, land subsidence and liquefaction.

The DENR conducted this week an experts’ forum aiming to review and enhance government policies on reclamation. 

RECLAMATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Groups urge gov&rsquo;t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects
1 hour ago

Groups urge gov’t to revoke pending, ongoing reclamation projects

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
There should be a moratorium on the construction of ongoing and pending reclamation projects in the archipelago to prevent...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR, 5 provinces want Verde Island Passage to become a legislated protected area
1 day ago

DENR, 5 provinces want Verde Island Passage to become a legislated protected area

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Loyzaga said the protected area status “will keep VIP a sanctuary to thousands of marine species and off limits to business...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Thailand chokes on pollution but greens struggle to be heard in election
2 days ago

Thailand chokes on pollution but greens struggle to be heard in election

2 days ago
Trudging along Bangkok's hot and dusty streets, green candidates struggle to canvass support ahead of Thailand's election,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR to work with shipowners to prevent another oil spill
5 days ago

DENR to work with shipowners to prevent another oil spill

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 days ago
In a release, the DENR said its chief Antonia Loyzaga recently met with shipping operators and discussed ways to address the...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Record sea surface heat sparks fears of warming surge
6 days ago

Record sea surface heat sparks fears of warming surge

6 days ago
 With sea surface temperatures swelling to new highs in recent weeks, scientists warn that humanity's carbon pollution...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
CHR: DepEd blended learning option helps learners adapt to climate crisis
6 days ago

CHR: DepEd blended learning option helps learners adapt to climate crisis

By Cristina Chi | 6 days ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the human rights body said it welcomes DepEd’s reminders to schools to conduct blended learning...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with