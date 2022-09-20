^

Research on climate change impact on labor, migrant workers sought

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 5:05pm
Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople reportedly raised the need for research and publications on the impact of climate change on labor and migrant workers to help address concerns during her meeting with International Organization on Migration Director-General Antonio Vitorino.
MANILA, Philippines — Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople reportedly raised the need for research and publications on the impact of climate change on labor and migrant workers to help address concerns during her meeting with International Organization on Migration Director-General Antonio Vitorino.

Ople is currently in New York as part of the presidential delegation in the wake of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. 

“The Philippines is sadly very familiar with the effects of climate change and how it results in the displacement of people,” Ople was quoted as saying.

“We are also aware of the need to enhance multi-sectoral, multi-agency, and multi-country partnerships to mitigate the negative effects of climate change on migrant workers and communities.”

Vitorino, in turn, told Ople that the IOM will tackle the “need to support countries which are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change” at this year’s UN Climate Change Conference that will be held in November.

A 2021 study by the IOM titled “Framing the Human Narrative of Migration in the Context of Climate Change” noted that climate change impacts in the Philippines are mostly felt in the livelihood sector, such as those in farming and fisheries. 

It also found women, older individuals, and the urban poor more vulnerable to climate emergencies.

Every year, the Philippines is battered by an average of 20 tropical cyclones and rainy season this year actually began earlier than usual after the state weather bureau announced it starting mid-May. 

The IOM report noted that communities at home discuss the climate crisis in the context of “rapid onset events,” such as storm surges and typhoons that in turn bring about flooding. 

Last year, tropical cyclone Odette (international name: Rai) affected over 2.272 million families or over 7.846 million individuals. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s final report logged 405 casualties because of Odette, 52 individuals went missing, and 1,371 injured. 

Meanwhile, in the same press statement from the DMW, Ople has also reportedly ordered the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to remain on alert in case any overseas Filipino worker based in Japan or Taiwan would need assistance. 

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan over the weekend, while thousands in Japan have gone to evacuation centers after typhoon Nanmadol churned towards its southwestern region. There are no reports of Filipinos hurt or injured so far. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and Agence France-Presse

