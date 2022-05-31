^

Climate and Environment

ADB OKs $250-M loan to help Philippines scale up climate action

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 5:03pm
ADB OKs $250-M loan to help Philippines scale up climate action
In this photo taken on December 29, 2021, young residents carrying their surf boards, walk past houses destroyed by super Typhoon Rai, as they head for the beach in General Luna town, Siargao island, more than a week after the super typhoon devastated the island.
AFP/Roel

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank said Tuesday it approved a $250 million policy-based loan to help the Philippines in its climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts.

In a statement, the multilateral lender said its first climate action policy-based loan will help the Philippines deliver its climate pledge. The country, in its nationally determined contribution, committed to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030, but a bulk of this pledge is hinged on foreign funding and assistance.

“It will support the Philippines develop, deliver, and finance a holistic approach to address climate change by transitioning to low-carbon pathways, strengthening the ability of vulnerable sectors to adapt to climate change, and increasing conservation of land and marine resources,” said Ahmed Saeed, ADB vice president for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

The Philippines is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of human-induced climate change, which disproportionately affect the poor households.

ADB said the program will support reforms to enhance the resilience of farming and fishing communities to the increasing impacts of climate change, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the deployment of renewable energy and sustainable transport.

“We have a climate emergency, and all countries must come together and address the causes and adapt in a way that ensures food security, protects our biodiversity, and improves the well-being of millions of vulnerable persons,” Saeed said.

Nearly half of the planet’s population are highly vulnerable to catastrophic climate impacts, according to an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that said time had nearly run out to ensure a “liveable future” for humanity.

In a report, IPCC stressed that urgent and more ambitious adaptation measures must go hand in hand with rapid and deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions 

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK LOAN

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
ADB OKs $250-M loan to help Philippines scale up climate action
38 minutes ago

ADB OKs $250-M loan to help Philippines scale up climate action

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 38 minutes ago
The multilateral lender said its first climate action policy-based loan will help the Philippines deliver its climate pledge,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Decline in North Sea puffins causes concern
2 days ago

Decline in North Sea puffins causes concern

By Stuart Graham | 2 days ago
Conservationists are concerned about dwindling numbers of one of the island's most distinctive visitors — the Atlantic...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Marcos eyes gas as 'transition' fuel in shift to clean energy
4 days ago

Marcos eyes gas as 'transition' fuel in shift to clean energy

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 days ago
“So in the transition, we need to find another source, a cleaner source of energy. So maybe gas will be the transition,”...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR suspends quarry permits in Upper Marikina watershed, says sites idle anyway
5 days ago

DENR suspends quarry permits in Upper Marikina watershed, says sites idle anyway

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 days ago
Acting environment chief Jim Sampulna signed orders suspending MPSAs granted to Rapid City Realty and Development Corporation,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Green groups hail ruling vs Marcopper, call for new mining law
6 days ago

Green groups hail ruling vs Marcopper, call for new mining law

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 days ago
Alyansa Tigil Mina said the court decision sends an encouraging signal to communities in the Philippines that are affected...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
LGUs urged to implement proactive climate change adaptation measures
7 days ago

LGUs urged to implement proactive climate change adaptation measures

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
Dr. Doracie Zoleta-Nantes, chair of the CCC’s National Panel of Technical Experts, said the expert panel is tasked to...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with