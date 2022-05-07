^

Climate and Environment

CHR: Vote for candidates who will advance climate action

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 7, 2022 | 11:26am
CHR: Vote for candidates who will advance climate action
An individual drops a letter for candidates of 2022 presidential elections on April 17, 2022 as part of Greenpeace Philippines' Love, 52 youth and elections campaign.
Basilio Sepe/Greenpeace

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights called on Filipino voters to consider the climate positions of candidates in the high-stakes elections before they cast their ballot on Monday.

In a landmark report that declared climate change as a human rights issue, the commission called on people to elect responsible leaders that will champion climate action.

“We are suggesting perhaps it’s about time for them to consider the positions of politicians on climate change when determining [their candidates],” former CHR commissioner Roberto Cadiz said Friday. Cadiz, who led the inquiry, ended his term Thursday.

The report was released three days before the 2022 polls.

In the report, CHR stressed that “individual efforts will be for naught if those in power or those who make and influence policies are blind to the plight of the planet.”

“Everyone must exercise their right to vote in favor of those who will champion the fundamental human rights of present and future generations to live with dignity in a home safe from the grave and fatal impacts of climate change,” it added.

Faced with catastrophic cyclones and sea level rise, the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of human-induced climate change, which disproportionately affect the poor.

Climate change, however, has been largely missing from the election campaign. Candidates’ plans to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change were rarely included in debates, interviews and speeches.

Winners in the May polls will steer the direction of the country's policy during the crucial window to address climate change. 

Act on report's recommendation

The 160-page report provided recommendations to the Philippine government, states, carbon majors, United Nations and other international bodies, and courts.

The commission’s recommendations to the country include formulating a national action plan on business and human rights, declaring a climate and environment alert, revisiting the nation’s climate commitments, leading the transition to renewable energy, and amending the Climate Change Act.

Kalikasan People’s Network said the CHR report sets the tone for the next administration’s gargantuan tasks, which include demanding climate justice and enacting a law imposing corporate liabilities for human rights violations related to climate change.

“The ball is now in the hands of the next administration to act on the report’s recommendations,” it said.

The next step forward is for the incoming government to implement genuine climate action, Greenpeace also said.

“The decision comes at a time when the Filipinos are about their new leaders, whose first order of business should be protecting the people from the impacts of the worsening climate crisis, heeding the communities’ call for accountability from the fossil fuel industry, and strengthening democratic processes and institutions,” Greenpeace campaigner Virginia Llorin said.

According to a report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released in March, time had nearly run out to ensure a liveable and sustainable future for all. 

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

CLIMATE CHANGE

CLIMATE CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
States, businesses have moral obligations to address climate crisis, CHR says in landmark report
16 hours ago

States, businesses have moral obligations to address climate crisis, CHR says in landmark report

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
The CHR finally released Friday a report of its inquiry into the responsibility of carbon majors in producing greenhouse gases...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Fossil gas expansion in Batangas seen to threaten marine corridor, coastal folk
4 days ago

Fossil gas expansion in Batangas seen to threaten marine corridor, coastal folk

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 days ago
VIP has already sustained serious impacts from a decade of industrial development in the area. Locals and green groups fear fossil...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate change creating new virus hotspots 'in our backyard'
7 days ago

Climate change creating new virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

By Daniel Lawler,Daniel Lawler,Daniel Lawler | 7 days ago
Climate change will drive animals towards cooler areas where their first encounters with other species will vastly increase...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR: Probes ongoing, sanctions coming over violations in Upper Marikina Watershed
8 days ago

DENR: Probes ongoing, sanctions coming over violations in Upper Marikina Watershed

8 days ago
The environment department made the statement after Malacañang expressed concern over degradation of the protected...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Campaign tarps posted on trees to be recycled as school bags
9 days ago

Campaign tarps posted on trees to be recycled as school bags

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 days ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources took down 114,664 pieces of campaign materials weighing 2,050 kilogr...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Coal still top threat to global climate goals: report
10 days ago

Coal still top threat to global climate goals: report

By Marlowe Hood | 10 days ago
The number of coal-fired power plants in the pipeline worldwide declined in 2021, according to research released Tuesday,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with