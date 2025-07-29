^

Cardinal Tagle leads Vatican's first Jubilee Mass for Catholic influencers

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 6:13pm
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle delivers his homily during the Mass celebrating the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers in St. Peter's Basilcia in Rome, Italy, July 29, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has urged Catholic influencers to be discerning about the power they wield online and to let Jesus' love become their "true fluid of influence," as he led the Mass that celebrates the Catholic Church's first-ever Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers.

Speaking before hundreds of young Catholic pilgrims and digital evangelists from over 70 countries in St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Tagle in his homily urged them to embrace Jesus as "the greatest influence" in their digital ministry and to remember that they are "not only influencers [but also] missionaries."

The mass on Tuesday, July 29, is part of the Vatican's first Jubilee formally recognizing the role of Catholic digital evangelists — an event that invites "digital missionaries and Catholic influencers to become pilgrims of hope," Tagle said. 

The highly anticipated Jubilee of Digital Missionaries is also one of several themed events during the 2025 Holy Year, which occurs every 25 years and is marked by the opening of the Holy Doors in Rome and cathedrals.

Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s section for first evangelization and new particular churches, presided over the Jubilee Mass on the second day of the two-day event.

Sharp critique of contemporary culture 

In his homily, Tagle — one of the Church's most prominent voices on evangelization — described the way the power of influence is often abused for commercial or political means. He cited examples from false advertising to political bribery that is used to influence elections.

The Filipino cardinal also spoke of blackmail and even warfare as tools used to manipulate others, calling these acts modern examples of “poisonous fluids” — a metaphor drawn from the word influence, which historically referred to mysterious forces flowing from the stars. 

“We see, smell, and touch poisonous fluids or influence flowing from dangerous stars,” he said. “Brothers and sisters, be discerning. Using harmful fluid or influence should not happen with you. You are not only influencers. You are also missionaries.” 

No algorithm for 'love'

Tagle reminded digital creators that they live in a world of constant exchange — where people shape and are shaped by their families, schools, governments and media. 

The digital realm, he said, is part of that tapestry, but it must not become a space of exploitation or falsehood.

“The change we desire is often connected to the means we use to influence people and situations,” Tagle said in his homily. “Love cannot be generated by an algorithm. Only a divine person with a human heart can love divinely and humanly, effecting profound and enduring change.”

Celebrated on the liturgical memorial of Saints Martha, Mary, and Lazarus — friends of Jesus who became saints — Tagle held up their story as a model for influencers today. He described how Martha served with zeal, Mary listened with devotion, and Lazarus responded to Jesus’ call even from the tomb.

“When you welcome Jesus in your life, you will be on fire—a zealous influencer,” he said. “You will be an influencer who listens to Jesus’ word and acts on it... bringing Jesus’ voice so people could get out of their tombs.”

Tagle also urged the faithful to "accept [Jesus] as the greatest influence of your life." 

"Through you, may the person of Jesus influence many people, human and digital spaces alike, so that God’s truth, justice, love, and peace may flow to the ends of the earth," he said.

The digital missionaries' jubilee precedes the larger Jubilee of Youth, running through August 3 and expected to draw over 100,000 young people to Rome.

Tagle formerly served as Archbishop of Manila before the late Pope Francis brought him to Rome in 2020 to lead the missionary dicastery responsible for evangelization and episcopal nominations in mission territories. 

He remains in his role, along with other officials appointed by Pope Francis, after Pope Leo XIV asked them to stay on temporarily following his election in May. 

