LIST: Senate Committee Chairmanships of the 20th Congress

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has officially decided the committee chairmanships for the 20th Congress, with several majority lawmakers getting their desired positions.

Most notably, Sens. Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan, both criticized for joining the majority, secured their desired committee chairmanships. Aquino now leads the Committee on Basic Education, while Pangilinan chairs the Committee on Agriculture, a post long held by former senator Cynthia Villar.

However, unlike their fellow senators in the majority, these were the only chairships they were granted. Most of the other majority senators had multiple committees.

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta chairs the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee, which is mandated to investigate allegations of government corruption. He is also known as an ally of Vice President Sara Duterte, who is currently facing such allegations.

Other notable developments in chairmanships include Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian becoming the Chair of the Finance Committee. This is a key position, as the chair of this committee would be tasked with overseeing budget deliberations.

Neophyte senator Camille Villar has been assigned as chair of the Committee on Environment.

Several majority senators retained their committee chairmanships from the previous Congress, including Sen. Imee Marcos as Chair of the Committee on Foreign Relations and Sen. Raffy Tulfo as Chair of the Committee on Migrant Workers.

Senators from the minority bloc, Tito Sotto, Ping Lacson, Miguel Zubiri, Loren Legarda, and Risa Hontiveros, have yet to be granted committee chairmanships. Hontiveros, however, is seeking to retain the Committee on Women and Children, a post she has long held.

Here is the complete list of committees for the majority senators: