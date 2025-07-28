^

Headlines

Court work suspended on July 28 due to bad weather

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 11:24am
Court work suspended on July 28 due to bad weather
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in Luzon suspended work on Monday, July 28, due to inclement weather.

In separate announcements, the Supreme Court said courts in Pangasinan and La Union suspended work because of the bad weather.

However, a skeleton force will remain in place to attend to urgent matters.

The following courts have suspended work:

Pangasinan

  • Municipal Trial Court (MTC) of Binmaley, Pangasinan

La Union

  • All (Regional Trial Court) RTC, Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCCs) and Office of the Clerk of Court (OCCs), of San Fernando City, La Union, MTC of Bacnotan, La Union and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts (MCTC) of San Juan-San Gabriel in La Union.
  • RTC Branches 67 and 33 and MTC of Bauang, La Union, MTCs of Caba, La Union and Naguilian, La Union and MCTC Bagulin-Burgos, La Union.

Meanwhile, the Sandiganbayan will adopt a flexible work arrangement in all its offices due to the anticipated traffic congestion during the State of the Nation Address.

COURT

REGIONAL TRIAL COURT

SUPREME COURT

WALANG PASOK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has basically amended the Constitution and intruded on Congress’ mandate pertaining to impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has denied that classes in elementary and high school levels in the country would again...
Headlines
fbtw
293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives grew stronger, from 287 to 293 lawmakers who are expected to vote...
Headlines
fbtw
Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines
play

Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Philippine politics remains a stage, and the voters keep watching. A sociologist explains why stars still outshine politicians...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte urged the government anew to craft an independent foreign policy, alleging that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

By Andrea Panaligan | 12 hours ago
Hope is hard to come by these days. Last week, the country was rattled by successive weather events; something we know to...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos: STAR a shining beacon of truth

12 hours ago
My warmest felicitations to the officials and executives, editorial staff and employees of The Philippine Star on the 39th founding anniversary of what has become a shining beacon of truth in the world of journalism...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate should vote on proceeding with VP Sara impeachment&rsquo;

‘Senate should vote on proceeding with VP Sara impeachment’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Senate will put to a vote whether or not to proceed with Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial following...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with