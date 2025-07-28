Court work suspended on July 28 due to bad weather

This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in Luzon suspended work on Monday, July 28, due to inclement weather.

In separate announcements, the Supreme Court said courts in Pangasinan and La Union suspended work because of the bad weather.

However, a skeleton force will remain in place to attend to urgent matters.

The following courts have suspended work:

Pangasinan

Municipal Trial Court (MTC) of Binmaley, Pangasinan

La Union

All (Regional Trial Court) RTC, Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCCs) and Office of the Clerk of Court (OCCs), of San Fernando City, La Union, MTC of Bacnotan, La Union and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts (MCTC) of San Juan-San Gabriel in La Union.

RTC Branches 67 and 33 and MTC of Bauang, La Union, MTCs of Caba, La Union and Naguilian, La Union and MCTC Bagulin-Burgos, La Union.

Meanwhile, the Sandiganbayan will adopt a flexible work arrangement in all its offices due to the anticipated traffic congestion during the State of the Nation Address.