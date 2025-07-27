^

As Congress opens, Advincula tells lawmakers: Serve the people before God

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 7:01pm
As Congress opens, Advincula tells lawmakers: Serve the people before God
Manila Archbishop Jose Advicula during the mass for the opening of the 20th Congress at the Manila Cathedral on July 27, 2025.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The people’s representatives in the legislative halls should not only serve their constituents, but also God, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said.

In his homily on Sunday, July 27, ahead of the opening of the 20th Congress, Advincula urged members of the House of Representatives to craft laws and resolutions that serve as a “prayer before God” and reflect the aspirations and values of the Filipino people.

“You are not only representatives of the Filipino people in the halls of government. More loftily than this, you are also representatives of the Filipino people before God,” Advincula said in his homily at the Manila Cathedral. 

He added that such laws crafted by lawmakers should serve as prayers for a more prosperous life, a better society and a more peaceful country.

“Kailangan ng ating bansa ng mga mambabatas na laging lumalapit sa Diyos, at laging lumalapit sa tao,” he added.

(Our country needs lawmakers who are always close to God and who are always close to the people.)

“May the laws you pass reflect God's guidance upon our nation. May the policies you craft reveal God's protection for the oppressed. May the budget you design signify God's providence for the poor,” he added.

The mass is attended by members of the House of Representatives, including House Speaker Martin Romualdez. 

Advincula was joined by co-celebrants Bishop Oscar Florencio, prelate of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines and Bishop Antonio Tobias, retired bishop of the Diocese of Novaliches.

