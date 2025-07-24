Court work suspended on July 24 due to bad weather
MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in the Philippines have suspended work due to inclement weather on Thursday, July 24.
Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain in some courts to attend to urgent matters.
Below is the list of courts that suspended work on Thursday:
Supreme Court
Offices in the Office of the Regional Court Manager (ORCM)-1, Regional Mental Health Unit (RMHU)-1, and ORCM-3.
Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the docket-receiving section of the judicial records office and cash collection and disbursement division and the fiscal management and budget office.
Court of Appeals - Manila and Baguio stations
Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the general services division; work from home arrangement is adopted.
Sandiganbayan
Skeleton workforce to be maintained
Court of Tax Appeals
Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the General Services Division; work from home arrangement is adopted.
All courts and judicial offices in the following areas:
- Metro Manila
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Nueva Ecija
- Quezon Province
- Oriental Mindoro
- Palawan
- Marinduque
- Sorsogon
- Romblon
- Masbate
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Antique
- Iloilo
- Pangasinan
- Benguet
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Batangas
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Cavite
- Cagayan
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Apayao
- Zambales
- Bataan
- La Union
- Occidental Mindoro
