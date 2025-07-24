^

Court work suspended on July 24 due to bad weather

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 12:48pm
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in the Philippines have suspended work due to inclement weather on Thursday, July 24.

Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain in some courts to attend to urgent matters.

Below is the list of courts that suspended work on Thursday:

Supreme Court

Offices in the Office of the Regional Court Manager (ORCM)-1, Regional Mental Health Unit (RMHU)-1, and ORCM-3.

Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the docket-receiving section of the judicial records office and cash collection and disbursement division and the fiscal management and budget office.

Court of Appeals - Manila and Baguio stations

Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the general services division; work from home arrangement is adopted.

Sandiganbayan

Skeleton workforce to be maintained

Court of Tax Appeals

Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the General Services Division; work from home arrangement is adopted.

All courts and judicial offices in the following areas:

  • Metro Manila
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Ifugao
  • Mountain Province
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Quezon Province
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Palawan
  • Marinduque
  • Sorsogon
  • Romblon
  • Masbate
  • Albay
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Antique
  • Iloilo
  • Pangasinan
  • Benguet
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • Batangas
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Cavite
  • Cagayan 
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Apayao
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • La Union
  • Occidental Mindoro

