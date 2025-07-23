Court work suspended on July 23 due to bad weather
July 23, 2025 | 12:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in the Philippines have suspended work due to inclement weather on Wednesday, July 23.
Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain in some courts to attend to urgent matters.
Below is the list of courts that suspended work on Wednesday:
Supreme Court
- Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the docket-receiving section of the Judicial Records Office and cash collection and disbursement division, fiscal management and budget office
Court of Appeals - Manila and Baguio stations
- Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the general services division
Sandiganbayan
Court of Tax Appeals
All Courts in the following areas:
- Metro Manila
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Tarlac
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Occidental Mindoro
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Quezon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Palawan
- Antique
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Iloilo
- Guimaras
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Nueva Ecija
- Laguna
- Negros Occidental
