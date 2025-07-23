^

Court work suspended on July 23 due to bad weather

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 12:45pm
This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in the Philippines have suspended work due to inclement weather on Wednesday, July 23.

Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain in some courts to attend to urgent matters.

Below is the list of courts that suspended work on Wednesday:

Supreme Court

  • Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the docket-receiving section of the Judicial Records Office and cash collection and disbursement division, fiscal management and budget office

Court of Appeals - Manila and Baguio stations

  • Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the general services division  

Sandiganbayan  

Court of Tax Appeals

All Courts in the following areas: 

  • Metro Manila
  • Pangasinan
  • Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • Bataan
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan
  • Cavite
  • Batangas 
  • Rizal
  • Occidental Mindoro 
  • Ilocos Norte 
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union 
  • Quezon 
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Masbate 
  • Sorsogon
  • Albay 
  • Camarines Sur 
  • Catanduanes
  • Palawan 
  • Antique 
  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Iloilo
  • Guimaras
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province 
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet 
  • Nueva Vizcaya 
  • Nueva Ecija 
  • Laguna 
  • Negros Occidental

