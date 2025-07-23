Court work suspended on July 23 due to bad weather

This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in the Philippines have suspended work due to inclement weather on Wednesday, July 23.

Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain in some courts to attend to urgent matters.

Below is the list of courts that suspended work on Wednesday:

Supreme Court

Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the docket-receiving section of the Judicial Records Office and cash collection and disbursement division, fiscal management and budget office

Court of Appeals - Manila and Baguio stations

Skeleton workforce to be maintained in the general services division

Sandiganbayan

Court of Tax Appeals

All Courts in the following areas: