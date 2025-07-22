Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for July 23
MANILA, Philippines (Update 4: 3:33 p.m.) — Classes and government work in several areas have been suspended for Wednesday, July 23, as the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to bring heavy rains across the country.
As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, state weather bureau PAGASA said it is monitoring three low-pressure areas (LPA)—two inside and one outside the Philippine area of responsibility. All three have a medium to high chance of developing into tropical cyclones.
A red rainfall warning, indicating torrential rains with serious threats of floods and landslides, was hoisted over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro.
The Department of Education said it continues to monitor advisories from PAGASA and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to guide class suspension decisions.
Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government announced through its official Facebook page that classes in all levels, public and private, are suspended, and work in government offices in several areas is likewise suspended, except for those involved in the delivery of basic and emergency services.
Below is a running list of class and government work suspensions confirmed for Wednesday:
Entire National Capital Region
Region I (Ilocos Region)
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Region III (Central Luzon)
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Region IV-A (Calabarzon)
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Batangas
- Quezon
Region III (Central Luzon)
- Tarlac
- Nueva Ecija
- Zambales
- Bulacan
- Bataan
Region IV-B (MIMAROPA)
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan
Region V (Bicol Region)
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
Region VI (Western Visayas)
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
- Guimaras
Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)
- Abra
- Benguet
Please refresh this page for updates.
— with a report from Dominique Nicole Flores
- Latest
- Trending