Marcos faces strongest disapproval on top Filipino concerns: inflation, workers' pay

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to face strong disapproval on the issues Filipinos care about most, with a new survey by Pulse Asia showing two-thirds of adults are unhappy with how his administration handles inflation and increasing workers’ wages.

A survey of 1,200 adults found that at least 66% disapprove of how Marcos tackles inflation, the top national concern for 62% of Filipinos. On the issue of workers' wages, which 51% identified as their second-most pressing concern, 48% expressed disapproval of the government's performance.

The survey, conducted from June 26 to 30, assessed Filipinos' most pressing personal and national concerns while also measuring their satisfaction with the Marcos administration's performance in 14 policy areas.

Dissatisfaction with the government's efforts to improve workers’ pay rose by nine points compared to the same survey in June 2024, while disapproval over inflation fell from 76% to 66%.

Public concern over workers' pay has climbed by 17 percentage points since April — making it the fastest-rising national concern among all 16 issues included in Pulse Asia's survey.

Meanwhile, concern about inflation has eased somewhat, dropping eight points since April.

The Marcos administration secured majority approval from those surveyed by Pulse Asia on just three of 14 key issues: responding to calamity-hit areas (63%), protecting overseas Filipino workers (62%), and helping farmers (53%). On inflation control, only 18% approve of Marcos's performance, though this is an improvement from just 5% in June 2024.

Growing economic anxiety

At the personal level, staying healthy remains Filipinos' top priority at 64%, though this has declined from 71% a year ago.

Having secure employment or income ranks second at 53%, up 10 percentage points from 2024.

The survey reveals growing anxiety about economic security across all regions and social classes. Concern about having savings increased nine points year-over-year, while worry about daily food security dropped five points.

Employment concerns spiked most sharply in the Visayas (up 23 points), Mindanao (up 14 points), and among middle-class respondents (up 17 points).

Political shakeups

The poll was conducted over a month after the midterm polls, where half of Marcos' endorsed senatorial candidates failed to secure seats — a setback that indicates the president’s waning clout and favor with the public midway through his term.

Following the elections, Marcos ordered a Cabinet review and asked all members to hand in courtesy resignations.

The 19th Congress failed to reconcile competing wage increase bills before ending its session on June 11. The House passed a P200 daily minimum wage hike on June 4, while the Senate had earlier approved a P100 increase in February 2024. The two chambers never held bicameral conference talks to harmonize their respective bills.