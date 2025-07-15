After 11 years, gov’t wipes out motorcycle plates backlog

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle drivers without a proper plate number may be able to get it soon after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the government has finally caught up with an 11-year backlog.

“This year, we have now produced 5.4 million MC (motorcycle) plates, which effectively eliminates the backlog,” DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon said in a press briefing on Tuesday, July 15.

Dizon said that these new plates are being distributed to Land Transportation Office (LTO) agencies across the country.

To check the location of your plates, you can use the ltotracker.com or the eGovPH app, which serves as the government’s one-stop shop for various services.

Motorists must input their plate number on the website to see if it is up for delivery or if it is available for pickup in their local LTO branch.

The backlogs in motorcycle plates had been a longstanding problem.

Fake vehicle plates

In the same press briefing, Dizon announced that authorities were able to capture four individuals behind the fabrication and selling of knock-off car plates.

These fake care plates were retailing online for as much as P1,200. A legitimate license plate is P450 from the LTO.

After an entrapment operation, authorities were able to confiscate the machine used to make the fake plate numbers.

“Una pa lang ito sa mga marami pa naming huhulihin, kakasuhan at ipapakulong na gumagawa ng ganitong klaseng illegal activities,” Dizon said.

(This is the first among those who we will catch. We will catch, file charges, and jail those who do these types of illegal activities.)