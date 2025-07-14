What you need to know: Filipino seafarers caught in Red Sea attacks

This handout picture released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on July 8, 2025 reportedly shows the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity sinking C after it was attacked by the Huthis at sea.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 38 Filipino seafarers were caught in two separate attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea earlier this month. While many were rescued, several remain missing, and at least three are possibly dead.

The assaults, which took place on July 6 and 7, targeted the MV Magic Seas and MV Eternity C, both Liberian-flagged cargo vessels with Filipino crew. International maritime officials say these are among the most violent maritime attacks in the area since the Houthis began targeting international shipping in November 2023.

Timeline of attacks

Sunday, July 6

The MV Magic Seas, a Greek-owned ship manned by 22 crew members—including 17 Filipinos—was attacked near the Yemeni coast by Houthi militants using grenades, missiles and drone boats.

The ship was eventually sunk. All crew members abandoned ship and were later rescued by a passing merchant vessel.

Monday, July 7

The MV Eternity C, carrying 21 Filipino crew and one Russian, was assaulted in a similar manner just five nautical miles away.

The ship was disabled and sank following sustained attacks.

Filipino crew members issued distress calls, but no allied naval vessel was near enough to respond.

AFP photo / Ansarullah Media Centre, handout This handout picture released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on July 8, 2025 reportedly shows a view of damage to the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C after it was attacked by the Huthis at sea.

Rescue efforts and casualties

As of Sunday, July 13, Philippine authorities confirm that:

Eight Filipino crew members from the Eternity C have been rescued and are receiving medical treatment.

The missing are the focus of ongoing search efforts.

At least two fatalities have been reported, though their nationalities have yet to be officially confirmed.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the rescued crew endured hours at sea before being picked up. They are now being treated while arrangements for their repatriation are being made, Olalia said in a dzMM report.

Warnings for shipowners

The Department of Migrant Workers issued an advisory to shipowners to refrain from deploying Filipino crew on vessels transiting the Red Sea, one of the world's most strategic but now volatile maritime corridors.

Both ships were attacked using increasingly sophisticated tactics, including drone boats and perimeter blockades. Despite distress calls, no U.S. or European warship was nearby to intervene.

The Houthis claim to be targeting vessels linked to Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza. However, both the Magic Seas and Eternity C had only indirect or historical ties to Israeli ports, raising fears that ships with even tenuous links may now be at risk.

Maritime analysts warn that the strikes on July 6 and 7 represent a sharp escalation in both violence and reach.

“This is the worst damage they inflicted in the space of 48 hours,” a maritime intelligence analyst told The Wall Street Journal. “This is the worst in terms of successful, concentrated attacks.”