Burned bones found in Taal Lake may offer break in 'missing sabungeros' case — DOJ

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 9:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities discovered what appeared to be burned human bones in a white sack retrieved from the Taal Lakebed during a preliminary technical site assessment on Thursday, July 10, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano told reporters Thursday night, July 10, that the sack was visibly identified and recovered during what was initially only intended to be an inspection.

“This discovery could represent a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation. While we proceed with caution and diligence, it offers renewed hope that we are closer to uncovering the truth and securing justice for the families of the missing,” Clavano said in a message at 9:06 p.m.

Clavano said the DOJ will need to verify whether the remains are indeed human through a proper forensic examination by either the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

DNA testing will also be conducted to determine whether the remains match any of the families of the missing sabungeros.

Bones found near shoreline. When asked where the white sack was found, Clavano said it was discovered near the shore of the lake.

“So the working theory is either—it was washed ashore or it was dumped only near the shore in front of a public area,” he said.

Search operation expands Friday. The initial search effort for the missing cockfight enthusiasts, believed to have been thrown into Taal Lake, began Thursday morning. 

The Philippine Coast Guard said the official dive operations will commence Friday, July 11.

Earlier this week, self-confessed whistleblower “Totoy,” later identified as Julie Patidongan, claimed that the missing men were executed and dumped in the lake.

The Philippine Navy said on July 8 that it is prepared to assist in the search for the missing individuals, pending an official request from the DOJ.

 

