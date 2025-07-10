â€˜China expansion agenda nothing to do with USâ€™

^

‘China expansion agenda nothing to do with US’

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2025 | 12:00am
USS Curtis Wilbur FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. believes that the United States and whoever sits in Washington have nothing to do with China’s expansionist agenda in the Indo-Pacific region including the South China Sea.

In a Reuters report, he was quoted as saying that China’s actions stem from long-standing strategic ambitions independent of any US policy.

“The aggressiveness of China has been several years in the making,” Teodoro yesterday said, noting that “China’s design for the region does not depend on any American leader.”

“It depends on its own plan of action in the region, its own expansionist activities, its own need to control the area,” he added.

Teodoro said US policies do have an influence on regional dynamics but he believes China’s actions were “pre-determined” by its leadership, regardless of who is US president.

Although tensions continue in the South China Sea, he said “the prospect of war is not imminent,” but rather “remote” and “would entirely depend upon the internal conditions of China.”

Stressing that the Philippines remains focused on diplomacy and establishing a credible defense posture, Teodoro said “you can’t have diplomacy without a credible deterrent force, and what we are doing is merely putting a stop, as best as we can, to the illegal incursions of China, which I do not think any country in the world supports.”

Teodoro and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have been working together to realize the goals of the military’s modernization program.

Recent acquisitions and planned purchases have so far focused on assets that will protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty through more warships and patrol vessels and fighter jets including FA-50 aircraft and the possible acquisition of more powerful multirole fighters.

Meanwhile, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commodore Jay Tarriela believes the 20th Congress will continue to support the government’s advocacy to uphold the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Asked by The STAR what he thought about the lawmakers that would make up the new 20th Congress, Tarriela – the PCG’s spokesman on WPS issues – said he would remain “optimistic” that both houses of Congress “will still support and sustain our efforts in the West Philippine Sea.”

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum yesterday, Tarriela highlighted that incumbent senators and members of the House have “understood the importance of participating in the issues in the West Philippine Sea.”

“Our congressmen and senators… they are dependent on the approval of the Filipino people. And our kababayan are aware of what is happening in the West Philippine Sea,” he said, adding no member of the Senate and the House has expressed disapproval of the government’s efforts there.

National West Philippine Sea Victory Day

Party-list group Akbayan yesterday spearheaded the move to form a West Philippine Sea bloc in the House of Representatives by filing two bills and drafted a resolution that will protect the Philippines from further maritime aggressions committed by China.

Rep. Jose Manuel Diokno, who was joined by Rep. Leila de Lima of Mamamayang Liberal party-list, filed House Bills 1625 and 1626, which aims to “institutionalize” in the education system all WPS-related issues, and declaring July 12 as “National West Philippine Sea Victory Day,” respectively.

“By educating our youth, we help ensure that the next generation will safeguard what is rightfully ours as a nation,” he declared, as HB 1625 aims to counter pro-China propaganda and educate young people on the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Teaching current and future generations about the WPS, our sovereign rights over our Exclusive Economic Zone, and the significance of the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s Award in favor of our country empowers them to understand the importance of protecting our territory and upholding international law,” the human rights lawyer stressed.

De Lima, for her part, insisted that “July 12 is not just a date.”

“Commemorating it as National WPS Victory Day is a reminder that international law is on our side. It’s about time we celebrate this, not just in courts, but also in the hearts of every Filipino,” she said.

“When disinformation attempts to rewrite our history, we answer with education. Our ‘WPS Mandatory Education’ bill is simple: if they can flood the internet with lies, we will fill our classrooms with facts. Our youth deserve the truth, not historical fiction,” she stressed.

They also drafted House Resolution 0039 urging the Department of the Interior and Local Government to “review and investigate the sister-city and sister-province agreements between China and Philippine LGUs” in order to bolster the country’s arbitral tribunal victory against China.

Its overall objective is to protect the interests of fisherfolk from Zambales and Bataan – whose provinces, along with the island-province of Palawan, are very near the Western corridor of the Philippines – aiming to “counter possible Chinese interference” in local government units.

Akbayan second nominee Rep. Perci Cendaña, who was among the authors, called on the DILG to review existing sister city agreements between the Philippines and China, citing the huge national security risks involved in these partnerships.

“These agreements are not even worth the paper they’re printed on. China’s actions in the West Philippine Sea are devoid of the respect that is expected of such agreements. Their government has repeatedly shown contempt for our frontliners and fisherfolk,” he said. –  Ghio Ong, Delon Porcalla

