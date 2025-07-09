^

Headlines

NSA slams China’s attempt to suppress West Philippine Sea documentary

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2025 | 12:00am
NSA slams Chinaâ€™s attempt to suppress West Philippine Sea documentary
Members of the Chinese Coast Guard (CGG) were seen roving around the Rozul Reef in Palawan as they patrol the area on April 21, 2024
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — National Security Adviser Eduardo Año yesterday criticized China for what he described as its efforts to suppress the truth by attempting to stop the screening of a documentary exposing its actions and behavior in the West Philippine Sea.

“The National Security Council (NSC) expresses deep concern over efforts to suppress the screening of ‘Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea’ at the Doc Edge Film Festival in New Zealand,” Año said.

“The use of diplomatic pressure to demand the cancellation of the documentary’s screening represents a blatant attempt to silence a powerful narrative that exposes the truth about the situation in the West Philippine Sea and the daily realities faced by Filipino fisherfolk,” he added.

Such interference, he said, is “not only unacceptable, it is a direct affront to the principles of free expression, artistic freedom and democratic discourse.”

The NSC stands with director Babyruth Villarama and the film’s producers, Año said.

Año commended the Doc Edge Film Festival, especially general manager Rachael Penman, for refusing to give in to foreign pressure.

“We urge the international community, especially filmmakers, artists, media platforms and democratic institutions, to reject coercion and censorship in all forms. Attempts to suppress the truth only affirm its importance,” Año said.

The documentary won the Tides of Change Award at the film festival.

29 Chinese ships monthly

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy has reassured the public that patrols continue in the West Philippine Sea, where a monthly average of 29 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels have been monitored since January.

“An average of 29 vessels were observed monthly, with the highest number recorded in June, reaching 49 vessels across key areas, including Bajo de Masinloc, Ayungin Shoal and Pag-asa Island,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said yesterday.

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesman for the WPS, explained that the increased presence of Chinese vessels in June should be looked at “from the perspective of the weather or deployment cycle.”

“As it is right now, we have no direct reference on the tactical implications of why it rose to 49 from last month’s 41,” he said. “Probably, it will be a factor of the weather or the deployment cycle, maintenance and repair.”

In June, authorities monitored nine CCG vessels and 14 warships in Panatag Shoal, 12 CCG ships and two PLAN ships in Ayungin Shoal and nine CCG vessels and three warships in Pag-asa Island.

Japanese destroyers

Acquiring six Abukama-class destroyer escorts from Japan would boost the Philippine Navy’s capabilities, Navy spokesman Capt. John Percie Alcos told reporters yesterday.

A joint visual inspection team will be deployed to Japan next month to check the operational viability of the vessels being offered, Alcos noted.

“Characteristics-wise, these destroyer escorts are similar in terms of gross tonnage, speed and length to Jose Rizal-class frigates,” he said.

“These vessels also have specific capabilities that we require: anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, electronic warfare and anti-air warfare. The acquisition or potential transfer of these assets would enhance the Navy’s capability to further support the comprehensive archipelago defense concept,” he added.

Alcos said it is unclear if the warships are being offered through a grant or a loan. — Christine Boton

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and four other investors are behind Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., according to documents...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to Duterte&rsquo;s lawyer: Political maneuvering? Focus on disproving EJK allegations

Palace to Duterte’s lawyer: Political maneuvering? Focus on disproving EJK allegations

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Nicholas Kaufman said that Sen. Marcos, the sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was able to detail the whole-of-government...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Cloudy to rainy weather due to southwest monsoon

PAGASA: Cloudy to rainy weather due to southwest monsoon

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Most parts of the country will continue experiencing cloudy to rainy weather today because of the southwest monsoon, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over sanctions vs Tolentino
play

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over sanctions vs Tolentino

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has summoned China's ambassador to protest Beijing's imposition of sanctions against former Sen. Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy awaits DOJ go-signal to search Taal Lake for missing sabungeros

Navy awaits DOJ go-signal to search Taal Lake for missing sabungeros

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Navy said it is ready to assist in the search for the remains of “missing sabungeros,” who are...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd orders schools to form child protection committees vs bullying

DepEd orders schools to form child protection committees vs bullying

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Amid a surge in bullying cases and reports branding the Philippines as the “bullying capital of the world,” Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill seeks to create scam prevention center to combat online fraud

Bill seeks to create scam prevention center to combat online fraud

6 hours ago
A measure has been filed in the 20th Congress seeking to establish the country’s first Philippine Scam Prevention Center,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Hospital payouts ongoing, no guarantee letters needed

DOH: Hospital payouts ongoing, no guarantee letters needed

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health assured it is in the process of settling unpaid claims to private hospitals, after a hospital group...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR, Ad Standards Council to regulate gambling ads across billboards, TV

PAGCOR, Ad Standards Council to regulate gambling ads across billboards, TV

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
The PAGCOR said it is set to enter into an agreement with the Ad Standards Council to regulate billboard advertisements promoting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with