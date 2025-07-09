NSA slams Chinaâ€™s attempt to suppress West Philippine Sea documentary

NSA slams China’s attempt to suppress West Philippine Sea documentary

Members of the Chinese Coast Guard (CGG) were seen roving around the Rozul Reef in Palawan as they patrol the area on April 21, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — National Security Adviser Eduardo Año yesterday criticized China for what he described as its efforts to suppress the truth by attempting to stop the screening of a documentary exposing its actions and behavior in the West Philippine Sea.

“The National Security Council (NSC) expresses deep concern over efforts to suppress the screening of ‘Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea’ at the Doc Edge Film Festival in New Zealand,” Año said.

“The use of diplomatic pressure to demand the cancellation of the documentary’s screening represents a blatant attempt to silence a powerful narrative that exposes the truth about the situation in the West Philippine Sea and the daily realities faced by Filipino fisherfolk,” he added.

Such interference, he said, is “not only unacceptable, it is a direct affront to the principles of free expression, artistic freedom and democratic discourse.”

The NSC stands with director Babyruth Villarama and the film’s producers, Año said.

Año commended the Doc Edge Film Festival, especially general manager Rachael Penman, for refusing to give in to foreign pressure.

“We urge the international community, especially filmmakers, artists, media platforms and democratic institutions, to reject coercion and censorship in all forms. Attempts to suppress the truth only affirm its importance,” Año said.

The documentary won the Tides of Change Award at the film festival.

29 Chinese ships monthly

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy has reassured the public that patrols continue in the West Philippine Sea, where a monthly average of 29 People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels have been monitored since January.

“An average of 29 vessels were observed monthly, with the highest number recorded in June, reaching 49 vessels across key areas, including Bajo de Masinloc, Ayungin Shoal and Pag-asa Island,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said yesterday.

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesman for the WPS, explained that the increased presence of Chinese vessels in June should be looked at “from the perspective of the weather or deployment cycle.”

“As it is right now, we have no direct reference on the tactical implications of why it rose to 49 from last month’s 41,” he said. “Probably, it will be a factor of the weather or the deployment cycle, maintenance and repair.”

In June, authorities monitored nine CCG vessels and 14 warships in Panatag Shoal, 12 CCG ships and two PLAN ships in Ayungin Shoal and nine CCG vessels and three warships in Pag-asa Island.

Japanese destroyers

Acquiring six Abukama-class destroyer escorts from Japan would boost the Philippine Navy’s capabilities, Navy spokesman Capt. John Percie Alcos told reporters yesterday.

A joint visual inspection team will be deployed to Japan next month to check the operational viability of the vessels being offered, Alcos noted.

“Characteristics-wise, these destroyer escorts are similar in terms of gross tonnage, speed and length to Jose Rizal-class frigates,” he said.

“These vessels also have specific capabilities that we require: anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, electronic warfare and anti-air warfare. The acquisition or potential transfer of these assets would enhance the Navy’s capability to further support the comprehensive archipelago defense concept,” he added.

Alcos said it is unclear if the warships are being offered through a grant or a loan. — Christine Boton