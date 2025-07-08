Better Philippines internet access sought

Photo shows President Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez with students at the Leyte Landing memorial following the launch of the free WiFi provided by the DICT.

MANILA, Philippines — Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez yesterday vowed to help improve internet access nationwide.

Romualdez said he will ensure that the 2026 national budget provides adequate support for digital infrastructure projects.

These projects include the middle-mile network, GovNet and free public internet access program of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“Connectivity should not depend on where you live. Every barangay, from the center of the city to the farthest island, deserves access to reliable internet,” he said.

Launching the National Fiber Backbone project’s phases two and three in Palo, Leyte is a major step toward giving households access to fast and reliable internet, he said.

The project aims to connect about 1,000 government offices and 20 provinces, benefiting 17 million Filipinos, including 1.39 million unique users.

Romualdez joined President Marcos and others at the launch event at The Tropics at MacArthur Park Hotel in Palo.

Marcos also launched the free public WiFi at MacArthur Landing Memorial National Park in Palo.