^

Headlines

Better Philippines internet access sought

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Better Philippines internet access sought
Photo shows President Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez with students at the Leyte Landing memorial following the launch of the free WiFi provided by the DICT.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez yesterday vowed to help improve internet access nationwide.

Romualdez said he will ensure that the 2026 national budget provides adequate support for digital infrastructure projects.

These projects include the middle-mile network, GovNet and free public internet access program of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“Connectivity should not depend on where you live. Every barangay, from the center of the city to the farthest island, deserves access to reliable internet,” he said.

Launching the National Fiber Backbone project’s phases two and three in Palo, Leyte is a major step toward giving households access to fast and reliable internet, he said.

The project aims to connect about 1,000 government offices and 20 provinces, benefiting 17 million Filipinos, including 1.39 million unique users.

Romualdez joined President Marcos and others at the launch event at The Tropics at MacArthur Park Hotel in Palo.

Marcos also launched the free public WiFi at MacArthur Landing Memorial National Park in Palo.

WIFI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Families of drug war victims want Rodrigo Duterte alive to stand trial &mdash; ICC lawyer

Families of drug war victims want Rodrigo Duterte alive to stand trial — ICC lawyer

10 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
House neophytes De Lima, Diokno choose minority bloc
play

House neophytes De Lima, Diokno choose minority bloc

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
As they enter the House for the first time, Rep. Leila de Lima (ML Party-list) and Chel Diokno (Akbayan) have chosen to align...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 13,000 affected by Typhoon Danas, habagat &mdash; NDRRMC

Over 13,000 affected by Typhoon Danas, habagat — NDRRMC

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its latest report, the NDRRMC said the inclement weather has affected 3,773 families, or a total of 13,006 individuals,...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Saturday due to cyclone&rsquo;s trough, southwest monsoon

Rainy Saturday due to cyclone’s trough, southwest monsoon

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Pack your umbrella if you’re going out because most of the country is anticipating overcast skies due to the effects...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte off his meds, down to skin and bones&rsquo;

‘Duterte off his meds, down to skin and bones’

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
More than 100 days in detention in The Hague, former president Rodrigo Duterte has become “so thin, skin and bones,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angara: No need to declare education national crisis

Angara: No need to declare education national crisis

By Evelyn Macairan | 39 minutes ago
There is no need to declare a crisis in education in the Philippines despite a “learning crisis” reported by a...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

SEC lists Ang, 4 others as e-sabong firm stockholders

By Richmond Mercurio | 39 minutes ago
Businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang and four other investors are behind Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., according to documents...
Headlines
fbtw
SC probes judge linked to missing sabungeros

SC probes judge linked to missing sabungeros

By Daphne Galvez | 39 minutes ago
The Supreme Court is investigating a lower court judge allegedly involved in the disappearance of cockfight enthusiasts...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos backs bank secrecy waiver for government execs

Marcos backs bank secrecy waiver for government execs

By Alexis Romero | 39 minutes ago
President Marcos is open to backing a measure requiring government workers to waive their bank secrecy rights to curb corruption...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with