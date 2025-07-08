Philippines-US Cope Thunder 2025 kicks off

Officials and pilots of the Philippine Air Force and US Air Force gather near an FA-50PH Golden Eagle and an F-35A Lightning II during the opening ceremony of the second iteration of Cope Thunder 2025 at Clark Air Base in Pampanga on July 7, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The second iteration of Cope Thunder 2025 between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the United States Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) began yesterday at Clark Air Base in Pampanga.

The Cope Thunder Philippines 2025 (CT PH 25-2) opening ceremony was led by Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, PAF commanding general, and Lt. Col. Bryan Mussler, commander of the 421st Fighter Squadron, PACAF.

Running from July 7 to 18, the major bilateral air exercise will be conducted across multiple training locations in Northern Luzon, underscoring the enduring alliance and defense cooperation between the Philippines and the United States.

PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the PAF is deploying 2,301 personnel and a range of air assets, including FA-50PH fighter jets, A-29B Super Tucanos, AW109 helicopters, S-76A and S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.

PACAF committed 225 personnel and F-35 fighter aircraft, further enhancing the exercise’s scope and interoperability.

“CT PH 25-2 marks another significant milestone in advancing joint interoperability and mutual defense readiness between the PAF and PACAF, while contributing to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization and capability development efforts to uphold regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Castillo said.

Originating in the Philippines in 1976, Cope Thunder relocated to Eielson Air Force Base in 1992, later rebranding as Red Flag Alaska. It resumed in the Philippines in 2023.

Meanwhile, the AFP and New Zealand underscored the strong and growing defense relationship between the two countries.

Maj. Gen. Robert Krushka, commander of Joint Forces New Zealand, paid a courtesy visit yesterday in Camp Aguinaldo.

Krushka was received by AFP deputy chief of staff Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan.

AFP Public Affairs Office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation, sharing insights on regional security challenges and exploring opportunities for joint training and humanitarian assistance efforts.