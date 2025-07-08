^

Philippines flies with US F-35s for the first time in Cope Thunder drills

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 8:00am
Philippines flies with US F-35s for the first time in Cope Thunder drills
U.S. Pacific Air Forces' F-35 (left) with the Philippine Air Force's FA-50 fighter jets (right).
Philippine Air Force / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force and U.S. Pacific Air Forces began joint aerial drills on Monday, July 7under Cope Thunder 25-2, a bilateral exercise scheduled to run until July 18.

This marks the first time the Philippine Air Force has flown alongside the U.S. Air Force’s F-35s. In April 2025, during Cope Thunder 25-1, the PAF’s FA-50s flew with fourth-generation U.S. F-16 fighter jets.

According to a statement from the Philippine Air Force, the exercises are being conducted across various training sites and Intensive Military Training Areas throughout Northern Luzon.

The PAF has deployed 2,301 personnel and several air assets, including FA-50 fighter jets, A-29B Super Tucanos, and AW109, S-76A, and S-70i Black Hawk helicopters.

PACAF, meanwhile, sent 225 personnel along with its fifth-generation multi-role F-35 stealth fighter aircraft.

The exercises include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges and Field Training Exercises aimed at improving operational tactics, strengthening interoperability, and enhancing joint mission capabilities across air and land domains.

On Monday, PAF’s FA-50 jets and PACAF’s F-35s conducted joint flights within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

In a separate exercise held in February, PAF’s FA-50s also conducted coordinated flights with U.S. bombers.

MILITARY

PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE

PHILIPPINES

UNITED STATES

US AIR FORCE
