Elderly fishermen found clinging to half-sunken boat off Bataan

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 5:17pm
The Philippine Coast Guard rescues two fishermen found holding onto a half-sunken banca in the waters off Bataan, July 7, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard rescued two elderly fishermen Monday morning, July 7, after finding them holding onto their half-submerged fishing vessel in waters off Orion, Bataan.

The fishermen, aged 70 and 71, were spotted at 9:45 a.m. by patrol boat BRP Boracay less than five nautical miles northeast of Orion, roughly within 24 hours after they were reported missing, according to the PCG.

The two men encountered strong currents while fishing and were last seen in the waters off Pilar, Bataan, said Coast Guard Station Bataan Commander Michael John Encina. 

"The initiative followed a 06 July 2025 report regarding the disappearance of two fishermen who were last seen operating their motorized banca in the vicinity of Pilar, Bataan," the PCG statement read.

One of two fishermen rescued on July 7, 2025 in the waters off Bataan is being hauled up BRP Boracay.
Philippine Coast Guard

"The CGS Bataan immediately activated its SAR team and coordinated with the families of the missing individuals," it added.

Both fishermen were in good physical condition based on the initial assessment of the Coast Guard personnel who found them.

The rescue team brought them safely aboard by 9:50 a.m. and proceeded to Port of Capinpin in Orion, where Coast Guard personnel, local disaster response officials, and the fishermen's families were waiting.

The men received immediate medical attention and were transported to the Rural Health Unit at Barangay Wawa, Orion, for further evaluation and observation.

