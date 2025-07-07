^

President Marcos: P20/kilo rice here to stay

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2025 | 12:00am
President Marcos: P20/kilo rice here to stay
President Marcos and Agriculture Secretary Fran cisco Tiu Laurel Jr. roll out the P20-per-kilo rice to persons with disability, 4Ps beneficiaries and senior citizens, at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo in Ba coor, Cavite July 2, 2025.
Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — The P20-per-kilo rice is “here to stay,” President Marcos declared yesterday, but beneficiaries would be limited to vulnerable groups for now.

In his vlog posted on YouTube, the President said the heavily subsidized rice is being sold not just in Kadiwa outlets but also in public markets.

“With the cooperation of many national government agencies, and now in partnership with the local government, P20 rice is here to stay. It is achievable, it is sustainable. So watch out for it in your nearest public market,” Marcos said.

“We have more and more locations and it’s not just a pop-up stall that disappears after it starts. It will continue,” he said.

Currently, the government is selling the cheap rice to vulnerable sectors, including indigent, senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities.

“For now, as we said, (we’ll make it available to) vulnerable sectors first, those who need it most,” the Chief Executive said.

The national government and partner local government units (LGUs) subsidize the rice program.

Marcos also reiterated that the affordable rice initiative would not hurt local rice farmers.

He said the government would continue to purchase palay or unmilled rice at fair prices, regardless of the market cost of rice, under his administration’s Benteng Bigas Meron Na program.

“Some are worried that because the price of rice has been lowered, the buying price of palay will also go down. That is not true. We have a minimum buying price,” he said.

The National Food Authority (NFA) buys fresh or wet palay from farmers at P18 per kilo and clean and dry palay from P19 to P23 per kilo, the President said.

“No matter what the price of rice is, the NFA will not lower the (buying) price of palay from our farmers,” he said.

As part of its support to farmers, the Marcos administration established rice processing and drying facilities where farmers can bring their palay, instead of selling fresh palay at low prices dictated by rice traders, he said.

Buy palay direct from farmers

Meanwhile, Sen. Francis Pangilinan yesterday urged the NFA and LGUs to purchase palay directly from Filipino farmers after reports surfaced that farmgate prices have plunged to as low as P13 per kilo – below production cost.

“P13 per kilo of palay? The cost of production is already at P14– P15. It means that per kilo, the farmers are selling at a loss. It’s not right, it’s not humane and it’s not just,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

The senator called on the NFA to begin large-scale procurement efforts to curb further losses among rice farmers.

He also urged LGUs to implement Republic Act No. 11321 or the Sagip Saka Law, which authorizes direct government purchases from farmers and fisherfolk without the need for public bidding.

“Instead of middlemen making profit, buying directly from farmers directs the profits to them. Cheaper for the government, bigger share for the planters. Everybody wins,” Pangilinan said.

“If farmers lose out, they won’t plant anymore. And if no one plants, there’s no harvest. If they stop, hunger will follow,” he added.

He also called for the creation of a permanent buffer fund to shield farmers from price drops, and urged improved coordination among the Department of Agriculture, NFA and LGUs during harvest season. — Neil Jayson Servallos

