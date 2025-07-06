^

LTO suspends license of Porsche driver caught in distracted driving video

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 3:21pm
LTO suspends license of Porsche driver caught in distracted driving video
A Land Transportation Office branch in Metro Manila.
Philsar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended for 90 days the license of a Porsche driver caught on video using a mobile phone while driving on a highway.

In a statement on Saturday, July 5, LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II said the agency immediately summoned both the registered owner and the driver of the vehicle.

According to Mendoza, the driver appeared to be creating social media content at the time of the incident, which he said was a clear violation of road safety regulations.

“Anuman ang klase ng sasakyan na minamaneho, dapat matuto tayong sumunod sa mga batas trapiko. If the driver is indeed a content creator, then there is a responsibility to set a good example to his followers,” Mendoza said.

The LTO said it has suspended the driver’s license for 90 days while the investigation is ongoing.

The show cause order issued by the agency cites at least three possible violations: reckless driving, violation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

“The last violation carries a maximum penalty of license revocation,” the statement read.

Both the registered owner and the driver have been ordered to appear before the LTO Central Office to explain why they should not be held administratively liable.

The Porsche has also been placed under alarm, the agency added.

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE

LTO

RECKLESS DRIVING
