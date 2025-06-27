^

G7 to deepen cooperation vs China's 'destabilizing' actions at sea

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 3:06pm
G7 to deepen cooperation vs China's 'destabilizing' actions at sea
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (C) speaks during the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, on March 13, 2025. Alongside Joly are from L to R, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. G7 foreign ministers are meeting to discuss moves to halt the Russia-Ukraine war, but US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shrugged off questions about a prospective takeover of his country's northern neighbor.
AFP / Saul Loeb / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations agreed Wednesday, June 25, to deeper cooperation against "China's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea" on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

The foreign ministers from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada spoke of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement on Wednesday.

The G7 foreign ministers' discussion on Indo-Pacific security came as the ministers also addressed other global flashpoints. They "discussed President Trump’s decisive action against Iran’s key nuclear facilities" and agreed that "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon," the statement read.

They also discussed the "next steps to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran."

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the countries earlier this week after 12 days of their escalating exchange of missile strikes. 

The G7 ministers in March released a joint declaration on maritime security that expressed their objection to China's "illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions" in the region, noting their "consistent expression of concern" over increasingly aggressive maneuvers used against Philippine vessels in the tense waterways.

CHINA

GROUP OF SEVEN

SOUTH CHINA SEA
