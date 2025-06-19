In PNP's first major reshuffle, over 20 top cops reassigned

Philippine National Police chief Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III participates in the PNP Press Corps Invitational ShootFest held at the Quezon City Police District Firing Range in Camp Karingal on Friday, June 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has implemented its first major reshuffle under newly appointed PNP Chief General Nicolas Torre III, with more than 20 senior officials receiving new assignments.

The reassignments, which took effect on Thursday, June 19, come just two weeks after Torre formally assumed command of the 228,000-strong police force.

Among the changes is the appointment of five new regional directors, including new leadership in the Bangsamoro region and several key provincial posts.

Key regional, NCRPO movements

Three high-ranking officials have been reassigned to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO):

Brigadier General Randy Arceo

Brigadier General Arnold Abad

Brigadier General Paul Kenneth Tuhay Lucas

Meanwhile, the following former NCRPO officials have been transferred to other posts:

Brigadier General Joseph Reyes Arguelles – assigned to Police Regional Office (PRO) 11

Brigadier General Melecio Maddatu Buslig Jr. – to PRO MIMAROPA

Brigadier General Josefino Dico Ligan – to PRO 1

Also reassigned to regional commands are:

PRO 10 Director Brigadier General Jaysen Carpio de Guzman – transferred to PRO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Brigadier General Romeo Juan Macapaz – moved to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)

PRO 11 Director Brigadier General Leon Victor Zamora Rosete – reassigned to the Office of the Acting Chief, PNP

CIDG Brigadier General Rolindo Macahilos Sugullion – transferred to PRO 10

PRO MIMAROPA Director Brigadier General Martin Echavez Defensor Jr. – reassigned to Forensic Services

PRO 1 Director Brigadier General Lou Frias Evangelista – moved to the Directorate for Logistics

PRO 2 Director Brigadier General Antonio Pacis Marallag Jr. – to Directorate for Operations

NCRPO Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio Ibasco Peñones – to PRO 6

PRO 6 Director Brigadier General Jack Limpayos Wanky – to PRO CALABARZON

Other top-level reassignments include:

Brigadier General Ross Clemente Alvarado (Forensic Services Director) – to the Directorate for Research and Development

Brigadier General Dindo Regis Reyes (Legal Service) – to CIDG

Brigadier General Warren Gaspar Appad Tolito (Command and Staff) – to the Philippine National Police Academy

Brigadier General Robert Alexander Aguilar Morico II (Directorate for Research and Development) – to the Anti-Cybercrime Group - Visayas

Brigadier General Christopher Marcial Abecia (Aviation Security Group) – to the Maritime Group

Brigadier General Jonas Tungcuguo Amparo (Directorate for Police Community Relations) – to Public Relations and Broadcast Service

Brigadier General Glicerio Caratao Cansilao (Directorate for Intelligence) – to the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group

Brigadier General Jason Lawas Capoy (PNP Drug Enforcement Group) – to Aviation Security Group

Brigadier General Edwin Aguilan Quilates (IT Management Division) – to PNP Drug Enforcement Group

Brigadier General Noel Bayaca Vallo (Directorate for Logistics) – to Legal Service

Colonel David Nicolas Poklay (PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group) – to the Intelligence Group

Colonel Felix Astrero Verbo Jr. (Highway Patrol Group) – to the National Police Training Institute

Brigadier General Frankie Castro Candelario (Intelligence Group) – to Directorate for Intelligence

Brigadier General Jerry Villas Protacio (Office of the Acting Chief, PNP) – to IT Management Division

Torre was appointed in early June 2025 following a change in national police leadership under the Marcos administration.

His appointment followed the resignation of former chief Benjamin Acorda Jr., who stepped down after reaching the mandatory retirement age.