LTFRB seen to approve P1 jeepney fare hike

“It will be a one-peso increase across the board, but that’s it. There will be no per-kilometer hike – just a flat rate for now. It’s already too burdensome for consumers,” LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said.

MANILA, Philippines — Jeepney fares could increase by P1 next week amid rising fuel prices, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

The fare hike could be triggered if global oil prices breach $80 per barrel, based on Dubai crude, he noted.

Transport groups Pasang Masda, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap) and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations have been lobbying for a fare hike due to rising operational costs.

Altodap president Melencio Vargas said the provisional increase would be a much-needed relief for jeepney drivers.

“If the oil price goes down immediately... we can lower the fare,” he added.

While a fare hike petition for provincial buses is being reviewed, the LTFRB said adjustments would be made on a graduated basis, covering the first 10 kilometers and adding charges for subsequent distances.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila bus operators have withdrawn their fare hike request, citing low ridership due to strong competition from trains, modern jeepneys and ride-hailing services.

“If fares go up, commuters may simply stop using their services,” Guadiz said.

The latest fuel price adjustment this week is the highest so far this year.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has attributed the recent surge in market volatility to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, noting that speculative trading and concerns over potential supply disruptions have driven up prices since June 13.

To mitigate the effects of rising fuel prices, the government is preparing to roll out a P2.5-billion fuel subsidy program for jeepneys, buses, taxis, ride-hailing services and delivery vehicles.