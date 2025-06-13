Independence Day: Marcos Jr. highlights accountability

Honor guards march in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila dur- ing a parade of Armed Forces of the Philippines assets for the 127th Philip- pine Indepen dence Day celebration in Manila yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday highlighted the importance of accountability and the need to maintain public trust in his Independence Day speech, where he also expressed concern over the “fleeting” freedom in the world and the spread of “fake news.”

In prepared remarks delivered before the parade for the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence, Marcos likened freedom and democracy to love of one’s country that must be nurtured, safeguarded and defended.

He said that the true enemy of freedom is being insensitive to the needs of the people and the plight of the country.

“We, the workers of government, the heirs of freedom, should not waste the opportunity and trust given to us,” the President said before those who attended the flag-raising ceremony and wreath-laying rites marking Independence Day in Rizal Park in Manila.

“Accountability: that is the clamor of the nation,” he stressed.

In the same speech, Marcos called on Filipinos to continue fighting for the freedom achieved through the sacrifices of their forebears.

“Let us not forget that freedom is not something that is given,” he said.

The President decried the proliferation of “lies,” saying it was saddening that some Filipinos insist on their wrong views to promote the interests of some people.

“If we will look at what is happening around the world today, freedom is fleeting. Fake news, misinformation, herd mentality can erase our way of life, our culture, our value system that we hold so dear,” Marcos said.

“The endless lies, news without basis and wrong information — these are plagues to our freedom,” he added, as he urged the public to be critical, to know the truth and to fight falsehoods.

“Let us choose to be honest, even if nobody is watching us. Let us choose to stand firm, especially if someone is committing wrongdoings. Let us choose unity in the midst of diversity,” he said.

Marcos also appealed to Filipinos to emulate the country’s heroes and remember their sacrifices. “We must live with the same courage and love of country; for freedom is not just something that we inherit but a right that we must protect every single day,” the President said.

Accompanying Marcos during the event were First Lady Liza Marcos; their children Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Simon and Vincent; National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairman Regalado Trota Jose Jr. and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Messages

Senators yesterday joined the country’s commemoration of the 127th Independence Day.

Senate President Francis Escudero yesterday delivered a speech as guest speaker in Barasoain Church, Malolos, Bulacan, where he lamented the divisiveness over politics that hindered national development, as he quoted the national hero Jose Rizal’s description of the country as a “paradise lost.”

“Instead of finding common ground for unity, we keep looking at sources of conflict. Instead of joining hands toward one direction, we are fighting each other for spectacle,” Escudero said. “The solution to make the country a paradise instead of a lost one is if all of us – regardless of age, class, status, gender, looks – are united in helping each other.”

For her part, Sen. Loren Legarda delivered a keynote address at the Pamintuan Mansion in Angeles City, Pampanga, where she led the flag-raising. Legarda said yesterday’s commemoration of the country’s freedom from colonial rule should also be a celebration of the nation’s heritage and culture.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said the 127th commemoration of Philippine independence “is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for our sovereignty and the enduring spirit of the Filipino people.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Martin Romualdez called on the people to honor the country’s heroes by protecting democracy, promoting inclusive development and uniting behind “Bagong Pilipinas.”

For his Independence Day message, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said the continuing fight for independence is no longer just about foreign forces but also internal enemies including corruption, abuse and apathy.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and ACT Teachers party-list Rep.-elect Antonio Tinio commemorated Independence Day by calling on the Filipino people to continue the struggle for genuine national sovereignty amid ongoing foreign interference in the country’s affairs. - Bella Cariaso, Jose Rodel Clapano, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Evelyn Macairan, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Daphne Galvez