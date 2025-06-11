Drixie 'Cardema'? Duterte Youth asked to explain nominee's use of different surname

Page 2 of the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance of Duterte Youth

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte Youth Partylist has been ordered to explain why its first nominee, Rep. Drixie Mae Suarez Cardema, used the family name "Cardema" in the party's candidacy documents.

Commission on Elections Chairperson George Garcia stated that the law department of the poll body has sent a letter to Drixie, requesting an explanation for why she used the surname "Cardema" in her certification of nomination and acceptance (CONA).

She has been given three days to respond to the letter.

Garcia said that the choice of sending a letter instead of a show cause order was due to the absence of a formal complaint or case.

"The law department sent a letter instead because we don’t want to say right away that they will immediately be facing a formal case. There’s no problem with them explaining first," Garcia said in an interview. "Of course, this is motu proprio by the commission."

The Comelec chairperson earlier clarified that its request for an explanation will not "technically" affect Drixie's nomination and pending proclamation.

However, Garcia explained that when a candidate submits documents to the Comelec, all submissions are made under oath, and any false information — such as the use of an unregistered or unofficial surname — could constitute perjury and an election offense.

Controversy over 'Cardema'

Posts on social media have recently claimed that Drixie's true surname is Suarez, not Cardema.

The CONA submitted by the Duterte Youth Partylist, as uploaded on the Comelec website, shows Drixie's name was written as: "DRIXIE MAE S. CARDEMA."

The surname field shows the name "CARDEMA," while "SUAREZ" was written for the middle name.

Comelec Page 2 of the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance of Duterte Youth

Comelec Page 1 of the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance

Drixie is the wife of Ducielle Cardema, who is the wife of Duterte Youth chairperson Ronald Cardema.

Ronald Cardema earlier came to the defense of the partylist's first nominee, saying her use of a different surname was for "name recall."

“In the start of every Congress, congressmen and senators formally request the House and the Senate for the political names that they prefer to use for the entire Congress," Ronald Cardema said, "Because name recall is key to Philippine politics."

The Duterte Youth's declaration as a winning party-list in the 2025 elections has been temporarily suspended due to pending disqualification petitions. The Comelec aims to resolve the matter before June 30.