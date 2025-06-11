^

Headlines

13,867 measures filed, 280 laws enacted – House

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2025 | 12:00am
13,867 measures filed, 280 laws enacted â€“ House
House spokesperson Princess Abante said the chamber received 11,506 House bills and 2,361 resolutions.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has reported what it describes as one of the “most productive” sessions, with a total of 13,867 measures filed and 280 laws enacted in the 19th Congress.

House spokesperson Princess Abante said the chamber received 11,506 House bills and 2,361 resolutions.

Of these, 347 resolutions were adopted and 1,493 measures were approved by the House – 280 of which have already been signed into law.

“I’m happy to report that the House of Representatives is now one of the most productive Congresses in history,” she said at a press conference.

The House has also approved on third and final reading 27 out of the 28 Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC)-endorsed priority bills.

Furthermore, under the broader Common Legislative Agenda (CLA), the chamber successfully passed 61 out of 64 measures, which underscores the House’s efficiency and alignment with the administration’s development goals.

However, 739 measures remain pending before the Senate for third reading approval.

“These are not ordinary bills. They are urgent reforms sought by sectors across the country. They are solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by Filipino families, workers, students, seniors and OFWs,” said Abante.

Among the stalled measures are key social welfare initiatives, such as the Universal Social Pension for All Senior Citizens and the Expanded Employment Opportunities for Seniors. Also awaiting Senate action is the Magna Carta for Informal Ambulant Vendors, which seeks to safeguard small-scale livelihoods nationwide.

In the digital services sector, measures promoting Cheaper and More Accessible Internet, especially in public schools and underserved barangays, are still in the Senate’s queue, along with the Public Telecom Refund Act and the bill enabling Digital Voting for Seniors, PWDs and frontliners.

Legislation aimed at job creation and worker protection, such as the Magna Carta for Freelancers, Mandatory Insurance for Line Workers and the Tripartite Council Against Job Mismatch, also awaits Senate approval. Proposals to expand protection against workplace discrimination are similarly pending.

Health and education reforms, including the establishment of the Philippine Center for Disease Control, mental health services in state universities and colleges and a voucher system for underprivileged but deserving students in private institutions, are likewise among the pending measures.

For OFWs and migrant workers, the House passed the OFW Remittance Protection Law, the expansion of legal aid for OFWs and the OFW Hospital Institutionalization Act – all still awaiting Senate action.

Environmental and housing-related reforms such as the National Land Use Act, Balanced Housing Reform Law, and Green Public Procurement Act are also among the 739 measures pending in the upper chamber.

Also on the Senate’s backlog are bills on local transport and disaster response, including the Magna Carta for Tricycle Drivers and Operators, the Free Freight of Relief Goods Act and the Rightsizing the Bureaucracy Act.

One of the measures the House of Representatives also recently passed is the proposed P200 daily minimum wage hike for private-sector minimum wage earners.

Providing an update on the measure, Abante said the chamber has formally transmitted the bill to the Senate and designated its representatives to the bicameral conference committee, signaling its readiness to finalize the measure.

She noted that the Senate has yet to transmit the names of its own conferees to the House.

“The House is firm in its stand that the House version will be useful for the people,” Abante said.

House Bill 11376, also known as the “Wage Hike for Minimum Wage Workers Act,” was approved on third and final reading with an overwhelming 171 votes in favor, one against and no abstentions.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Padilla, Villanueva pulled apart after tense Senate moment

Padilla, Villanueva pulled apart after tense Senate moment

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Prior to the oath-taking of senator-judges in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, Sens. Robin...
Headlines
fbtw
Uncertainty as Senate votes to return Sara Duterte's impeachment case to House

Uncertainty as Senate votes to return Sara Duterte's impeachment case to House

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
 The five who voted against the motion were Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. Sherwin...
Headlines
fbtw
Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

Legal squabbles foil Senate minority bid to start Sara trial before June 11

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
After hours of impasse, senators on Monday night voted unanimously to send the articles of impeachment against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
'Disgusting' bid to release POGO-linked Tony Yang happened, says Viado

'Disgusting' bid to release POGO-linked Tony Yang happened, says Viado

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Explaining allegations against him, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said there was an attempt to free high-profile POGO...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators sworn in as impeachment judges, opening Sara Duterte's trial

Senators sworn in as impeachment judges, opening Sara Duterte's trial

6 hours ago
Senators took their oaths as judges of the impeachment court on Tuesday evening, formally opening the trial of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Court acquits drag artist Pura Luka Vega

Court acquits drag artist Pura Luka Vega

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 55 minutes ago
Drag artist Pura Luka Vega was acquitted by a Manila court of charges stemming from a viral performance that drew backlash...
Headlines
fbtw
Not guilty plea entered for Teves in Degamo slay

Not guilty plea entered for Teves in Degamo slay

By Christine Boton | 55 minutes ago
The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 yesterday entered a not guilty plea for expelled Negros Oriental representative...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel recommends criminal raps vs VP

House panel recommends criminal raps vs VP

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 55 minutes ago
The House committee on good government recommended yesterday the filing of criminal charges for perjury, bribery and corruption...
Headlines
fbtw

Visual learning aids again OK on school walls

By Bella Cariaso | 55 minutes ago
Visual learning aids on classroom walls are now allowed after Education Secretary Sonny Angara yesterday overturned Vice President Sara Duterte’s policy of keeping them free of decorations.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with