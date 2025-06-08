Ex-NDF chief Jalandoni dies at 90

MANILA, Philippines — Luis Jalandoni, the former chairman of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), has died, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said.

He was 90 years old and passed away in Utrecht, Netherlands, according to the CPP.

“In his final moments, Ka Louie was surrounded by comrades, his wife Ka Coni and his family,” the CPP said in a statement on June 7.

Before the end of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration in June 2022, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Jalandoni—along with five suspected members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)—as a terrorist.

Designation is one of the mechanisms under the Anti-Terrorism Act used to identify individuals or groups as terrorists without the need for a court conviction.

Once designated, the Anti-Terrorism Council, through the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), may order the freezing of the individual’s assets.

Jalandoni was also a close aide of CPP founding chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, who died at the age of 83 in Utrecht, Netherlands.