Kabataan Party-list expels member over sexual misconduct

Trigger warning: Gender-based violence, sexual misconduct

MANILA, Philippines — Kabataan Party-list has expelled one of its members over sexual misconduct following an internal investigation, as the youth group vowed to address lapses in handling cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and improve support for victim-survivors.

In a public statement released by its National Executive Committee (NEC), the party-list said the decision was made following a “careful and deliberate” process launched in April 2025, after the survivor disclosed the incident.

"We stand with victim-survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and take responsibility,” Kabataan said in a statement issued on Saturday, June 7.

"The perpetrator has been expelled, and concrete actions have been taken to support the survivor and improve our systems," it added.

The organization said it took immediate steps to protect and assist the complainant, including barring the accused from Kabataan premises, placing them under preventive suspension during the probe, offering psychosocial support and mental health consultations, and initiating a formal complaint with the survivor’s consent.

While the group said that it is “not a court of law” and has no mandate to pronounce guilt in legal terms, the NEC found “sufficient cause” to expel the member for conduct “gravely violative of the organization’s standards in upholding human dignity, political conduct, and collective discipline.”

Kabataan also addressed criticisms about the speed and transparency of its actions, acknowledging that its support to the survivor “was insufficient” and that delays in proceedings may have caused further harm.

"We apologize for all these shortcomings—we may have had reasons but these are no excuses. There is much we must improve, and we are committed to doing so," it said.

Call for reform and vigilance

Kabataan said it is currently reviewing and revising its internal mechanisms. Proposed changes include:

Faster and more transparent disciplinary timelines

Clearer survivor-centered and trauma-informed protocols

Mandatory gender sensitivity and consent training for all members

The group also reaffirmed its commitment to support the survivor should they decide to pursue legal remedies beyond the scope of the organization.

Kabataan likewise clarified its decision to withhold names and case details from the public, citing data privacy, organizational protocol and the survivor’s welfare.

The group noted, however, that it was prompted to issue a public statement after the case was “misrepresented in some media narratives.”

“We recognize valid criticisms, we own up to our shortcomings, and we are working to do better — guided by our members, our principles, and our duty to confront gender-based violence wherever it exists,” the group said.

Red-tagging and the fight against GBV

While condemning all forms of sexual abuse, the youth group also expressed concern over how state forces have allegedly used the issue to discredit activists.

"We cannot overlook how state forces like the NTF-ELCAC rabidly capitalize on the grievances of victim-survivors to further demonize activism and dissent. This only hurts than helps anti-GBV advocacy and the victim-survivors," Kabataan said.

The party-list called for collective action in building safer, more accountable spaces, saying the struggle against gender-based violence must be rooted in systemic change and inclusive reform.

"We are taking these feedback seriously and are fully committed towards addressing them for the advancement of our struggles. Let us continue collectively resisting GBV at its roots for the benefit of survivors, the youth, and the Filipino people at large," it said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse or harassment, help is available. You can report it to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details: