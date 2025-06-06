^

AFP holds maritime patrol ops in Likas Island, asserts sovereignty

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 3:11pm
AFP holds maritime patrol ops in Likas Island, asserts sovereignty
A Philippine Marine inspects coastal defenses on Likas detachment during a maritime security patrol in the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — In a show of sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Army carried out maritime patrols and ground operations on Likas Island, the second largest in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG).

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement on Friday, June 6, that its visit to one of the Philippine-occupied features in the West Philippine Sea on June 5 is part of the country’s “continuing efforts to assert sovereign rights and demonstrate enduring presence in the area.” 

Among the activities carried out by the army was a ship-to-shore drill, a military maneuver in which troops, equipment and resources are moved from naval ships to coastal landing sites.

The AFP said it also held “direct engagements” and interviews with personnel deployed in the area.

“Beyond their operational function, these activities served to reaffirm the AFP’s support for its front-line units, boost troop morale and demonstrate the Philippines’ sustained and visible presence in the area,” it added. 

The Kalayaan Island Group of the Philippines, a cluster of islands, reefs and shoals within the disputed Spratly Islands, continues to be a site of confrontation between the country’s coast guard and China’s maritime forces.

Other features include the Pag-asa Island — the largest of the group — Parola Island, Kota Island, Panata Island, Lawak Island, Patag Island, Rizal Reef and Ayungin Reef. 

The Philippine Navy has reported repeated sightings of Chinese military and coast guard vessels near these areas over the past year.

A recent escalation saw a China Coast Guard ship using water cannons against Philippine research vessels near the Pag-asa Cays on May 21, small sandbars located inside the 12-nautical-mile zone around Pag-asa Island, which is under Philippine jurisdiction. 

Despite the 2016 arbitral ruling, China continues to claim almost the entire South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea which is well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.
 
The South China Sea, however, is bordered not only by China but also by Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan. Island groups such as the Spratlys remain contested and are at the center of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

According to the AFP, activities such as maritime patrols and on-ground operations on Philippine-occupied features like the Likas Island ensure maritime situational awareness, contributing to national defense.

“Through these engagements, the AFP reaffirmed its commitment to the morale and welfare of its troops stationed in remote areas and highlighted the strategic significance of continued operations in the KIG,” it added.

Since June 4, the Philippine Army has carried out maritime operations across the Kalayaan Island Group, including a patrol in Parola Island. 

The mission focused on coordinating with the local detachment, evaluating operational conditions and extending support to personnel deployed on-site.

