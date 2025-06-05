Goodbye, Mt. Kamuning: Marcos orders removal of towering footbridge

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the dismantling of the iconic Kamuning Footbridge, long criticized for its excessive height.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday, June 5, said Marcos has ordered the footbridge to be replaced with a more pedestrian-friendly walkway.

"Ang tingin ko talaga sa saloobin ni pangulo ay hindi naman talaga dapat ganito ang ginagawa natin para sa mga kababayan natin lalo na yung mga road users at komyuter," Transportation chief Vince Dizon said.

(I think the president does not want to do something like this to our citizens, especially the road users and commuters.)

“We have to tear it down and build a better one,” Marcos was quoted by the DOTr.

Dizon said the new footbridge will be equipped with elevators and will be directly connected to the GMA-Kamuning EDSA Busway station. He added that construction is set to begin in 2025.

The footbridge, constructed during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has been the subject of countless memes and satirical posts, with some people even dressing as mountain climbers to mock its steep ascent. Beyond the humor, however, the nine-meter-high structure has faced serious criticism for its lack of consideration for pedestrian welfare and its inaccessibility to persons with disabilities.

In addition to its unusual height, the footbridge was constructed above an active railway line, which raised safety concerns