Marcos keeps high-ranking Cabinet officials, Including Dizon, Angara

First Cabinet meeting of the year held at the Malacañan Palace on Jan. 7, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos has decided to keep most of his high-ranking Cabinet secretaries, including Transport Secretary Vince Dizon, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel.

Earlier in the day, Dizon and Information and Technology Secretary Henry Aguda confirmed that Marcos had declined their resignations.

Hours later, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced the full list of secretaries whose courtesy resignations were declined.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella II

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara

TESDA chief Kiko Benitez

Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian

Health Secretary Teddy Herbosa

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac

Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco

Information and Communications Secretary Henry Aguda

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan

Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile

MMDA Chair Don Artes

Mindanao Development Authority chief Leo Magno

Presidential Management Staff Sec. Elaine Masukat

Presidential Adviser on Mindanao Concerns Antonio Cerilles

Bureau of Internal Revenue chief Romeo Lumagui

Customs chief Bienvenido Rubio

Treasurer of the Philippines Sharon Almanza

“This is not a purge, you must understand that. That's why we went through the courtesy resignation as a means of implementing this reorganization,” Bersamin said.

This does not mean, however, that those who are retained now will stay there forever, Bersamin said. The secretaries are still expected to deliver on the president’s orders.

Marcos called for the courtesy resignations of his Cabinet secretaries in a bid to reassemble his team following a dismal performance in the 2025 midterm elections. The administration slate performed poorly in the recent elections, with only six of 11 senatorial candidates securing a seat in the 20th Congress.

Among the first wave of resignations to be declined were the president’s economic team, which includes the secretaries of the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Finance, and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (formerly the National Economic and Development Authority).

Marcos has also retained chiefs from the security cluster, namely the Department of Justice, the Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Department of National Defense.