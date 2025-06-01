^

Security guard co-accused of Roque, Cassie Ong in trafficking case nabbed

Ian Laqui
June 1, 2025 | 2:48pm
“Mariano," security guard co-accused of Harry Roque and Cassandra Ong.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the co-accused of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Cassandra Ong, incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

In a statement on Saturday, May 31, the CIDG announced the arrest of a co-accused named “Mariano” in Clark, Pampanga. Mariano is implicated in the trafficking in persons case linked to alleged illicit activities at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Porac, Pampanga.

According to the CIDG, Mariano was a security guard on duty when the alleged trafficking in persons occurred at the Porac-based Lucky South 99 POGO, of which Ong is a shareholder.

He was arrested on May 29.

Another co-accused, Marlon, was apprehended during an entrapment operation in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

Marlon served as the operations officer for the security agency assigned to Lucky South 99 during the alleged trafficking operations.

The warrant of arrest against Roque, Ong and other accused individuals was issued by the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 118 on May 15.

Along with Roque and Ong, 48 other individuals are allegedly involved in the trafficking of persons at Lucky South 99, which was raided by authorities on June 5, 2024.

These include alleged incorporators, directors, stockholders, officers, authorized representatives and/or employees of Lucky South 99.

Roque, however, has denied the allegations, saying that he never served as legal counsel for any illegal POGO, including Lucky South 99.

The case against the accused individuals is non-bailable.

