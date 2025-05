Senatorial candidates 2025: Credentials, affiliations and core message

People attend an election campaign rally in Dasmariñas City, province of Cavite on February 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — With 2025 shaping up to be a pivotal election year, 64 candidates are vying for a seat in the Philippine Senate.

This guide offers a quick look at each senatorial candidate: their professional credentials, party affiliation (if any), and a quote that captures their core message, based on the Commission on Elections' data.