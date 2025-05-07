^

Tagle is third to cast ballot in conclave voting order

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 6:47pm
Tagle is third to cast ballot in conclave voting order
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle attends a mass at St Peter's basilica in The Vatican on April 30, 2025.
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

MANILA, Philippines — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle will be the third cardinal-elector to cast his vote during the papal conclave that will commence on Wednesday, May 7. 

During the conclave, cardinal-electors vote in "order of precedence," which is based on their order or class and the date they were elevated to the College of Cardinals. 

Each vote carries equal weight, and the pope will eventually be elected by a two-thirds majority. 

At least 133 cardinal-electors will participate in the conclave.

A report by CBCP News states that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who served as Secretary of State under Pope Francis, will be the first to vote as the most senior cardinal bishop participating in the conclave. 

Cardinal Fernando Filoni, former prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, will cast the second vote. 

Tagle, who succeeded Filoni in that leadership role and was elevated to cardinal bishop rank in 2020, follows as the third voter.

The other two Filipino cardinals participating will vote much later in the sequence. 

Cardinal Jose Advincula, Archbishop of Manila, will vote 72nd, while Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, Bishop of Kalookan, will vote 103rd out of the 133 participating cardinal electors.  

To be selected, a candidate needs to receive 89 votes, representing a two-thirds majority of the cardinal-electors.  

After accepting his election, he will choose his papal name and be presented to the world from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. 

CBCP News earlier reported the 2025 conclave will feature "unprecedented global diversity," with cardinal electors representing 72 nations across six continents, including strong representation from the Global South — the three Filipino cardinals among them.

More than three-quarters of the voting cardinals were appointed during Pope Francis's 12-year pontificate, according to CBCP News. 

CARDINAL LUIS TAGLE

CONCLAVE

POPE
